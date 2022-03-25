Usually, nothing warms the cockles of the heart more than a telephone call from a friend.
“It’s been a while since we visited,” she stated. “I thought of all my dead friends and decided to give you a call.”
How does one respond to that? There was some conversation between the first and last sentence, but this lady’s brain focused on the two that caught her attention, leaving her speechless.
You know how it is. Where is that sparkling retort when you need it? It should be on the tip of your tongue. But unfortunately, the brain did not re-engage until later.
This writer should have said, “So, you called me because I’m on death’s door, or you wanted to chat about the dead friend we both knew?”
The problem with this particular friend is that her common sense mechanism is either broken or warped. As a result, she manages to say things she never meant to say. At least, one can only hope that is the case. Please note she is the same woman who felt compelled to conduct a dragon intervention detailed in a previous column.
At this point in our relationship, all your humble writer can do is toss out something snarky, “Otherwise, Mrs. Lincoln, did you enjoy the play?”
In this case, the “play” or conversation rambled along a familiar path while my writer side pondered a developing column. There is nothing more enjoyable than sharing tidbits of one’s life with readers.
As you might have guessed, there is a reason friends often caution one another. “You have to watch what you say to Elizabeth because it may end up in one of her columns.” Yep. Guilty as charged and enjoying every minute.
We cannot explain the titillating subjects that manage to plop on our lap on any given day, but we are grateful. Why? The hoof-in-mouth telephone call was not the only goody to cross our path the same day.
We lost count of the numerous emails extolling the virtues of one candidate or another before the recent Primaries. Sometimes, the accusations against their opponents alleged the transgressions committed by the accuser. But then, who pays attention anymore. (Insert exaggerated shrug).
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the current email flurry and drumbeat demands: “Do you stand with Ukraine?” Then, inevitably and in the following sentence, the plea for donations follows.
People do care about the plight of the Ukrainians. But one must question how much of those donations ever reaches the people in need. Why? Because opportunists abound. Taking advantage of other people’s caring hearts is what scammers do.
Moving along.
Sometimes the annoying messages come from family members. One must wonder if they engage in verbal jousting to shore up their self-esteem. What pleasure do they derive from stirring up a storm?
As we all know, periodic tiffs arise between relatives. However, in a healthy relationship, amends can minimize the damage.
But what if the ones who inflict the pain are so self-absorbed that they do not feel culpable? In that case, the damage and resulting rift might be permanent.
Of course, we all have friends and relatives who refuse to give up on an argument. They need to have the last word. Not unlike a dog with a bone, tenacious to the end. In some instances, the supposed last word drags on for weeks. And in the end, the final word count may surprise everyone.
Perhaps the dogged among us could benefit from heeding and applying the words of the song “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”
Finally: A Facebook message popped up in our mailbox regarding an upcoming fundraiser. The invitation was for a chili and beans meal with all the sides. The admission price was the method of raising funds.
Two salient facts the size of a ten-foot banner popped into the twisted mind of this writer.
First, the group sponsoring the face-stuffing and fundraising event leans toward the seasoned citizen side with intestinal issues. The second is that chili and beans have the unfortunate property of evoking musical and scented performances from most folk.
Bon appetit.