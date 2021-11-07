Hubby called his wife a hot Hungarian. But, in truth, they were both hot. Hot for each other and hotly in love.
The sweet man did not say, but he probably thought his wife was stubborn. However, he did admit out loud a time or two that she was a tad weird. But then who wants average when two people can spend their lives laughing and loving each other?
Now that he is gone, she faces a life many women face, one without their beloved spouse. Unfortunately, when a woman becomes a widow, some forces try to push them into socially-acceptable cubicles. Namely, give up your freedom. Give up the home that has no mortgage, where happy memories reside and move.
A few strongly suggested choices were to move in with a fruit of your loom, buy a home closer to said fruit, or move into a retirement community or residence. But, unfortunately, there is only one nonverbal response to all that. Gaaah!
Please note, the expressed opinions only reflect how this writer responds to moving in with a bunch of seasoned females because some people thrive in such places. Let’s consider the options.
Buy a house in a neighborhood filled with urchins. What a fantastic idea to burden oneself with a mortgage and payments. Why would you pay off a mortgage and immediately jump into a new debt burden? But, unfortunately, it makes perfect sense to some people.
Imagine voluntarily moving to a place run by a tyrannical homeowners association. Not only are the fees high, but rest assured, they will go up because there is nothing set up to rein in those bossy HOA dudes and dudettes. HOAs remind this writer of the protectionism rackets run by the mob during prohibition. If you are interested in the inception of HOAs, please check out https://homeownersassociations.wordpress.com/how-hoas-started/. It is not a recent concept.
There are retirement communities with luxurious homes and multiple amenities designed to “make those golden years pleasant.” The prospect of having everything, including meals, done for you sounds idyllic, but it is not free. In other words, the plan is to suck up any extra funds you may have so your relatives have nothing left to fight over.
For those whose retirement cushion is not as padded as some folk’s posteriors, they can always move into a retirement/assisted living place. This lady recently visited friends who live in one such option with the lofty name of The Mansions of (city name omitted).
There are multiple four-story apartment buildings crammed into an area smaller than a city block. Each apartment has a balcony, and the ones we saw faced the bucolic beauty of a parking lot.
Admittedly, the apartments seem comfortable and pleasant. They are perfect for folks looking to downsize. In addition, the availability of varying levels of medical assistance is comforting to those in need.
Statistically, women outlive men. Therefore, who do you suppose lives in such apartment complexes? Women. Women who may join the offered book clubs or other activities available to the tenants. What if you have no desire to join the magpie clique, sharing your personal history and health issues with every nosy Harriet?
Funny how people with time on their hands love to poke around in other people’s business. But, sadly, few people respect boundaries whether you live in a suburb or some form of a retirement facility. Like children, seasoned females are even less inclined to keep their snouts to themselves than folks who work or manage to spend their time with hobbies.
Generations of family members living together were the accepted norm back in hubby’s parents’ day. But times have changed, and not too many seasoned but healthy and independent folks would choose that claustrophobic lifestyle today. And sometimes, it is best to love our relatives at a distance, allowing everyone a chance to retreat to their lairs.
It is admirable when children take in their parents and care for them. Unfortunately, it is too easy for children to flip the parent/child relationship and boss them around.
Be it friends or relatives, familiarity breeds contempt or all-out war.