What season have we lurched into this time? In case you have not noticed, it is junk mail season.
That mailbox-clogging stuff comes in many forms. First, we have the begging and pleading for your money to help the needy. But since the less fortunate people tend to experience difficulties throughout the year, why wait until the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons?
Oh, wait. Could it be that those seasonal beggars assume your heart is more inclined to give during a time when there is a revolving door on our credit cards and checkbooks?
Some folks get in a rhythm of giving and may not conduct proper due diligence regarding the legitimacy of all those charities as they should. For example, our father laid out all the donation requests on his bed and allocated a certain amount for each one every year. The process resembled a strange game of solitaire. And sometimes we thought the only winners were the beggars.
But we were wrong. Our parents never forgot the hardships they had endured during World War II as well as its aftermath. They lost everything. Their home. Their country. And for a long time, they even lost touch with their relatives. And yet, they never lost their compassion for their fellow man. So, even though our father might have gone overboard with his blanket generosity, he still was a winner where it counted.
We must not neglect to mention the less than subtle avalanche of gift catalogs that fill our mailboxes to overflowing. If we are particularly unlucky and the catalog company also has your email address, even your email address spews gift catalogs. Did anyone else notice the catalogs offer the same stuff all year?
The upside of excessive mail and email?
Our shredder gets an extra workout when it comes to the snail mail glut. Sometimes, we fill a couple of kitchen-size trash bags in short order. And if you are curious about the fate of excess emails, they can become painful. Why? It seems your overzealous lady of the manor risks carpal tunnel injuries in her dogged efforts to purge her inbox.
We must not forget the vampiric and obscenely early mid-term political junk mail. Why vampiric? These folks tend to crawl out from their dark and dank campaign caves early to ambush and suck at the financial teat of unsuspecting folks who believe they are safe from such demands until after the holidays.
Excessive and frequent demands of charities, politicians and sundry companies annoy this writer. First, they waste paper, hence trees. Second, and even more annoying, none of the mailbox stuffers seem content with sending their offerings and demands just once.
Oh no. During the holiday season, similar requests appear every few days. One particular charity that this lady supports sent so many mailings that she called the national office. “I have already sent you my donation for this year. Can you note in your database to only send me one request per year? Any more than that is not only wasting paper and your money but redundant as well. I will not send more than I can afford.”
The customer service person assured this writer that she would take care of the issue and honor her request. Two days later, the mailings from that charity seemed to double.
In no way, shape, or form can such blatant disregard for this lady’s request be considered customer service, which begs the question. What is the purpose of customer service? Is it to make callers feel better or to address and correct problems?
Mid-term political phone calls are also part of the great deluge.
New politicos have taken office, but others are waiting their turn for re-election. So we wonder what geni-ass determined that it makes sense to ask for campaign donations during the holiday season? Traditionally this time of year, we should focus on helping the less fortunate rather than those useless politicians.
For a few peaceful weeks after the recent elections, we enjoyed the sound of silence. But since Thanksgiving, the telephone rings from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Stop the deluge? Make like Santa instead.