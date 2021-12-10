“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.”
— Robert Frost
Life is all about choices. But have you ever wondered how your life would have turned out had you chosen a different path? Bear in mind that you have probably made countless choices over the years. And each decision led you further away from where you initially began your life’s journey.
In the not too distant past, people took their time getting to know potential spouses before making vows to love each other until death did them part. Of course, when a couple gave the slip to those pesky chaperons, sometimes the consequences resulted in what folks called a shotgun wedding.
More than likely, those tension-filled joinings were not what the adventurous young couple had in mind when they made their escape. But then, one of the many life lessons we learned from history and our daily lives is actions have consequences.
And sometimes, the result of impulsive behavior manifests in the form of small bipedal creatures. They are demanding urchins who have the power to turn the parents into temporary vampires without the bloodsucking tendencies.
Before the lady of the manor met Hubby, other possible paths presented themselves. But either the Fates or perhaps a fairy godmother guided her away from a couple of roads that led to college professors who wanted her for a wife.
That same protector saved her from an intense fellow who told her he had visions of her as his wife on their first date. But when she told him to control his visions, he became a tad unhinged and tried to run her down with his car during a Kansas blizzard.
Once, ever so briefly, we wondered how the guy’s life turned out after that incident. But as Rhett Butler so succinctly stated, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
This writer attended college to get an education. It was an understandable goal when you come from an intellectually-oriented family. The parents expected their children to earn a college degree.
And yet, not all the siblings followed through on those parental expectations. For example, one of the male siblings refused to complete his degree because of a misunderstanding with the parental figures. He chose the route of cutting off his nose despite his face. From his perspective, he wanted to hurt the parents.
A saying this writer learned from a friend is quite apropos. Man plans, and God laughs. In this instance, the parents planned for the boy to follow a specific path, but the shortsighted fellow took a detour.
During the past 20 or 30 years, we noticed a dismal trend. First, people rush into marriage for the wrong reasons, such as all our friends are getting married. As a possible result of that mindset, a large percentage of our daughter’s high school classmates are not only divorced but on their second or even third marriages.
It seems as if those folks decided to choose option three and try every road. Then, in some cases, they backtracked to marry a person they overlooked the first time around.
Perhaps we should call that third choice the drip-dry wedding gown and tuxedo syndrome. Folks enter into matrimony with the idea that they can get a divorce and try again if it does not work out.
Divorce is a bit trickier for Catholics if they want to remain practicing Catholics. First, they must petition for an annulment. Also, offer witnesses and valid proof for the request.
A lady we knew, married for over 40 years, became so angry with her husband that she threatened to get an annulment. Her reason was that he claimed to be an orphan at the time of their marriage. But after the wedding, his parents and siblings began popping up like whack-a-mole heads.
Her children laughed and then asked, “Mother, an annulment after having seven children together?”
Our parents met while my father was a seminary student. My siblings and our descendants are grateful the priesthood ended up as his road not taken.