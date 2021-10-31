People touch our lives and then disappear. Do you ever wonder what happened to them after they drifted out of your life?
What happened to that best friend from kindergarten? Or college. You were inseparable. And then, one day, they were gone. When it comes to the lady of the manor, this question frequently niggles at the back of her mind.
For example, mother’s eldest daughter was a chatterbox. But, of course, as the rest of the brood popped out and grew, every one of her children had and continues to have motor mouths. Over the years, that tendency to “talk over” everyone else just became worse.
In any case, mother fondly recalled a friend her daughter had. The 4-year-old girls leaned against their apartment door and chatted for hours. On one occasion, mother timed their conversation. It lasted over four hours.
What in the name of female child loquaciousness did the girls discuss? According to mother, no topic was off the table. They could have been two little elderly ladies visiting over the backyard fence about their lives and the woes of the world. And yet, they were just children.
However, the families moved, and life happened. As any military brat can attest, it is nearly impossible to maintain friendships if the family frequently moves. In the case of this writer, her family moved 49 times in seven years before coming to America. The 49th move was onto the ship.
While at university, your humble writer felt blessed with several female friends. All were special in one way or another, but one of them remains in her heart to this day.
Both Colleen and Sharon were in the library school program. It was easy to picture Colleen as a soft-spoken librarian reading stories to children and, in general, welcoming anyone who entered the library.
She came from, if not significant, wealth; it was undoubtedly a comfortable life wanting nothing. And yet, due to her body type and weight, Colleen sewed her clothes instead of buying them. In retrospect, if we gave her a nickname, it would have to be Freckles because we doubt there was an unfreckled spot on her entire body. But, of course, that is pure conjecture based on her face, neck, decollete, arms and legs.
In the last conversation we had, she volunteered that she had several suitors. Still, she did not indulge in extramarital escapades because “I have a feeling that I’m as fertile as a turtle.” We lost touch after that, yet to this day, this writer wonders how the turtle thing worked out for Colleen.
Sharon, a strawberry blonde, was vivacious and nothing like librarians this writer encountered throughout her high school and university years. She was also the maid of honor at our wedding.
Unfortunately, we lost touch as well. And since this writer is semi-competent with online searches, she has not found Sharon. Nevertheless, she is someone with whom the lady of the manor would dearly love to reconnect.
The third and most important person is Karen. It took a great deal of work to reach the friendship stage with her. But, perhaps, and this is an assumption on our part, she had trust issues with everyone. And yet, this lady enjoyed her friendship for years.
For over a decade, even after we married, Karen came for a week-long visit every Thanksgiving. We shopped, visited, enjoying our time together. But then, quite abruptly and without explanation, her visits and holiday and Hatching Day cards stopped.
Hubby thought it was his fault because when she told us, even with the degrees she already had, she planned to go to law school. He commented, “I guess you’ll be one of those bleeding-heart lawyers.”
But then, his wife thought it was her fault because although she spent the days with Karen, she had to work at night. This incident occurred during the time hubby owned his pharmacy, and we needed a second income.
Whatever her reason, losing Karen’s friendship is still painful.
But there are a fortunate few who never lost touch with special friends. Or, through the magic of the internet, they reconnected.