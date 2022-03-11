Do you like your neighbors?
Although some pretend to sing Kumbaya with everyone, it only takes a few mind-numbing minutes to learn the truth on various social media platforms.
The fact is people either like or dislike others, sometimes for a legitimate reason, a mere whim or a gut reaction. But, for all their blather about being politically correct, the nastiest posts come from the brain-washed and noodle-spined among us.
Politically correct or not, this writer wishes to introduce a few of the unwelcome neighbors near her home.
The house sits almost smack dab in the middle of 60-plus acres. You would think country living came with a bit of distance between neighbors, but you would be mistaken.
Even with the new developments popping up in once verdant pastures around us, the new houses are close together, just like in the suburbs. Of course, we assume housing costs less in the smaller towns. But why do city folks need the security blanket of being smushed so close together?
This lady likes elbow room and her privacy. That is why she prefers having neighbors far enough away, so their houses are barely visible from her front porch.
However, the more immediate and increasing problem seems to be the non-human neighbors.
Looking at the situation logically, humans created the problem by encroaching on the homes of the resident wildlife. So the whole thing is like a twisted version of eminent domain. And the critters are on the losing side.
One of the unwelcome neighbors is a family of possums.
Those odd-looking creatures took a shine to our house. They dug deep holes alongside the foundation and moved in.
No matter how often we filled the holes with paving stones, dirt, gravel, or quick-drying cement, they managed to dig a new opening by the following day. Since there is no recent activity, we hope the possums have moved.
Another problem concerns the sauna house in our back yard that resembles a log cabin.
Unfortunately, the logs on the back section rotted over the years. Consequently, the removal of the cute building is a necessity. But…
The phrase “Houston, we have a problem” applies to several critters, including the rotund lady squirrel known as The Furry Buddha. But, unfortunately, she is pregnant. A condition, by the way, which the hussy embraces repeatedly.
Of course, the furry creatures are cute and their antics never cease to entertain us. But there is a downside to having a squirrel for a neighbor. She and her never-ending offspring get into everything.
It is a given they enjoy the many pecan trees on the property. But the places they decide to bury the loot can be annoying.
We find pecans buried in the flowerbeds and flowerpots. The initial burial is not the problem. But, when they dig up the nuts along with the flowers, this lady vocalizes her dismay and displeasure.
Other treats the squirrels enjoy are the products of peach, pear, and plum trees. There is a constant battle between this lady, the furry critters, and the wild birds for those delectable fruits.
If we do not harvest the fruits quickly, nearly all of them get teeth or beak marks on them. Sometimes, the squirrels eat the peaches and leave the pits hanging on the tree.
More often than not, we end up tossing the munched and mangled pears over the fence for the donkeys. As you can imagine, the donkeys are not picky about a few teeth marks because they love pears.
One day, not too long ago, as we enjoyed the beautiful view from our kitchen window, we spied a skunk couple amble across the yard and duck under the sauna house. Were they on their honeymoon?
Terrific. The building has become a home and gestation place for the Furry Buddha and a love getaway for amorous skunks.
We cannot overlook the wild bunnies that frolic under the sauna house and around our yard. Nor, the roadrunner doing his come hither dance as he tries to lure his lady love behind the building.
But once the log cabin is gone, where will those displaced critters go?
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan