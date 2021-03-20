People float along in their comfortable bubbles, uncaring and certainly unmindful of the world around them. If your bubble ride is smooth, you tend to focus on yourself, perhaps on family and friends, that is, if you manage to peek around your ego mist.
How about a little test? Let us pretend you occasionally manage to look around and notice discrepancies in the world around you. People have problems and are unable to fix them. Consequently, people are unhappy. Some of them cocoon themselves into protective emotional Kevlar casings, which only exacerbates their situation.
Along comes COVID, which our benevolent government takes as a cosmic sign to gather more power for itself. Technically, the government folks are our employees, but the minute they dip their scabby toes into the putrid ponds of power, that no longer matters. Their job is what they perceive it to be.
Even with problems popping up to torment and annoy us, there is plenty to make us smirk, chuckle or laugh out loud. People underestimate their hidden clown.
While listening to the radio, AM or FM, PSAs crop up more often than in the recent past. In case you need a refresher, a PSA is a public service announcement from one government entity or another.
The most common one reiterates our very own Dr. Fauci-Jeckyll-Hyde’s recommendations. They vary, depending on which persona has the upper hand. The Dr. Jeckyll side has said masks are unnecessary and do little good as a preventive measure. Later on, Mr. Hyde became a staunch advocate for everyone wearing a mask. Consider it a mandate, not a request.
Another part of the PSA talks about limited contact with people, including family, if you do not live with them. The PSA urges frequent hand washing. Rush to the sink several times a day and wash those paws.
It is natural to assume that following a visit to the restroom, folks will wash their hands. But since our visits to that lauded depository often coincided, we noticed a coworker rarely, if ever, washed her hands after doing her business. A nasty habit, to be sure.
That senior vice president had a bowl of licorice jelly beans on her desk, which she freely shared with visitors. She loved them and often scooped out a handful popping them in her mouth.
Your humble writer shared the woman’s love of licorice-flavored jelly beans, but she graciously refused to partake. After all, she knew the SVP omitted the hand washing step after her potty breaks.
In case you are wondering. that was a “well, duh” decision.
While we are on a roll telling coworker tales, this lady always had candy on the counter near her desk to help ease everyone’s sweet tooth addiction. But when there was unwrapped candy in the bowl, she supplied a small scoop.
One particularly addicted fellow visited often. Unfortunately, he had an unconscious habit of adjusting the package behind his zipper or tugging at his posterior wedgie. Then, he reached for the unwrapped candy, prompting this lady’s request. “Please use the scoop. I don’t know where your hand has been.”
As you can see, those PSAs recommending frequent hand washings should be more specific. Since some people are unaware of their little unconscious habits, treat them like toddlers. Specify the times hand washing is critical.
“Frequent hand washing is important, especially after using the restroom or whenever your hands stray below your waist. Other examples when your must wash your hands include when they get dirty or after you pick your nose or poke at something stuck between your teeth.”
We realize the previous message is another “well, duh” moment and should be unnecessary for most people, but sometimes personal hygiene varies. And you never know where someone’s hand has wandered.
Come to think about it, due to the increase in antibacterial products over the last few years, PSAs regarding hand washing should be unnecessary. We have become such a sanitized society that, by our calculations, germs should be on some endangered species list. Consequently, hand washing urgings should be superfluous.
When what ought to engage common sense behavior requires detailed instruction, you face another “well, duh” moment.