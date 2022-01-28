Women and men are different.
This writer knows the above statement is a well, duh, no-brainer. However, some of those differences are particularly harmful to men’s health. For example, women are better at health maintenance with screenings and annual checkups — men, not so much.
According to an online article on INTEGRIS Health titled 'Why Men Don’t See Doctors,' “The longstanding stereotype that men don’t go to the doctor is proving to be true even today. Men are supposed to be tough and full of machismo, but that line of thinking is putting millions of men at risk. Even in today’s world of easy information about health and fitness, men still fall behind women in taking care of their health by scheduling annual exams or going to a doctor unless a condition becomes unbearable. On average, men die half a decade earlier than women.”
So, does that mean that men are the only ones who try to tough things out? As stated above, brooding in silence can be detrimental to a person’s health. But, curiously enough, neither gender is immune from what we like to call the “denial gene.”
When our children were young and in what should be the cuddly years, the broody thing was already present. Your humble writer and, at times, a baffled parent had to contend with children who were self-sufficient to the point of frustration.
How about a peek at a few examples?
Our home had a fantastic atrium patio. The house surrounded it on three sides with a wrought iron gate leading to the backyard. It also sported three small in-ground flower boxes where plants thrived. Since their mother could easily watch them, she felt comfortable allowing the children to play out there in what she thought was a safe environment.
For a time, a thriving rosebush delighted us with its beauty. That is until a trip to the grocery store ended its tenure on our patio. Our son was young enough to sit in the grocery cart while his mother shopped. But when she glanced down at him, blood matted his blond hair.
Imagine trying to contain the inner freak-out bubbling up in the middle of the grocery store while questioning her little boy.
“What happened to your head?”
“I don’t know,” he shrugged.
“You're bleeding. Does it hurt?”
“No.”
After an angst-filled and hurried check out and drive home, she learned he had wandered under the thorny rosebush to retrieve a ball. But, he never complained about being in pain. Grrr.
There was an 8-foot fence between our back yard and the neighbor with the swimming pool. Unfortunately, our son and daughter decided to climb the wood fence and snoop during one of the many loud pool parties the neighbor hosted. Why? Because children are curious.
However, their snooping resulted in little palms covered with slivers. Removing them was not a fun experience for the nosy children or this lady.
The following weekend, our family went to an amusement park. But while we all enjoyed the outing, Hubby and his spouse noticed their son had a pronounced limp. Upon closer inspection, they found angry red streaks on his leg.
After returning home, we took him to the doc-in-the-box near our house. The doctor removed about a 2½-inch-long and an eighth-of-an-inch-wide splinter, which our son insisted on saving in a small bottle for years.
Once again, our tight-lipped little warrior neglected to complain about the pain until his parents noticed the limp. Eventually, his tendency to get injured and not mention it resulted in his 2-inch file at that emergency care facility.
You might conclude that our son was the only one of our two children to keep problems and feelings close to the vest. But that was not the case.
Over the years, our daughter was just as reticent to voice her feelings. More often than not, when she was upset, instead of seeking comfort from her parents, she would march off to her room and suffer in silence.
That tendency to march off and sulk rather than engage in a verbal battle diminished somewhat during her teenage years.