If we succumb to impatience, will we set the stage for a second wave of COVID-19?
Today is May 3, 2020, the ending of spring and beginning of summer. And while we would normally be planning our summer trips and family gatherings, we’re now trying to decide whether or not we’re going to open shuttered business and personal services.
It’s hard to absorb that in the past couple of months our country has been engulfed by one of the…if not “the” most devastating set of events in our history.
To date, 293 Arizonans have died from COVID-19 while at the national level 58,033 individuals have also perished. The tragic stories behind each of these individuals are heart-wrenching tales of individual and family struggles and sacrifices.
A highly infectious virus has caused us to take actions that heretofore were almost unthought of — and now we’re trying to undo these actions and open our county, state and nation.
“Business as usual” would be nice and welcomed — but at what price ?
First of all, our medical experts have indicated COVID-19 is not going away, so that means it is imperative for a COVID-19 defense be developed and implemented before we totally disengage from the practices that have helped slow the disease.
The things you see taking place now are a bit disturbing since you see occurrences that make you wonder if there is a full realization of how serious COVID 19 is. The disease is still with us!
In California, there have been videos showing crowded beaches, and there definitely was not a six foot separation. And the West Point class of 2020 is being returned to the academy for a traditional graduation ceremony!
Another proposal that should concern us is opening the schools without thorough consideration and analysis of the results.
Quite frankly, those who are advocating opening the schools without adequate safeguards in place are not helping combat COVID-19. The rationale being advanced is that students are not as susceptible to the virus as older individuals, so it would be safe to resume normal classroom instruction. What these advocates are overlooking is schools also have faculty and staff members who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
And then there’s the airline industry. t’s been reported that over 300 aircraft from various carriers are parked at the Marana Air Park, and right now not much is flying. But when the planes start flying again, what additional safeguards will be put into place? I don’t think it’s wise just to “kick the tire and light the fire” as a restart process.
There was a recent news clip on television which showed a full commercial airline flight from New York City to Charlotte NC, and only a few passengers were wearing masks. Hopefully, there will be some precautions established before planes resume commercial service.
Another group for which we have to be concerned is our agriculture industry. The food chain is national, not local — so what protocols will the federal government put in place to help our farmers return to full productivity?
After the concerted efforts to maintain social distancing, how comfortable will people be if they’re thrust “together” in a restaurant, an athletic event, or mass transportation? What are the safeguards?
It seems to me the need to find a treatment and a prevention mechanism to combat COVID-19 is critical before we ultimately remove all the barriers that have been put into place.
Opening America is an important happening for many reasons, but the opening has to be safely implemented. As Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said, “ It’s not like turning on a light switch.”
So, if we succumb to impatience, will we simply set the stage for a second wave of COVID-19?