Most of us have been working people all our lives. Our financial decisions are guided by common sense and good judgment; that’s what we expect from our elected officials, too. When our tax money is squandered, we get upset. When we are subjected to interference with the elections process, we get angry.

This is why we’re peeved about the costly elections-related tussles in Cochise County: failed attempts to conduct an illegal 100% hand count of ballots; a lawsuit filed by supervisors to compel our elections director to break the law; the intentional delay of certification of election results; and the transfer of virtually all election duties to our extremely partisan recorder. These ill-conceived efforts have cost Cochise County taxpayers well over $300,000 and include attorneys’ fees, security costs and staff time diverted to handling five lawsuits over the course of five months. Seriously?

