Last month I shared with you the college’s stated purpose and revised mission. I didn’t have space to tell you about other great things that have taken place recently. It takes the work of many individuals to move things forward and to make Cochise College what it is. Please join me in appreciating every single one of these triumphs that, together with all of those named here and behind the scenes, make Cochise an institution focused on moving education forward for students.
Over the summer, Certified Nursing Assistant faculty member Teresa Vernon was named Arizona’s Career and Technical Education Post-Secondary Educator of the Year. Art faculty JenMarie Zeleznak was selected to participate in the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Western Visions exhibit and fundraiser in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Abe Villarreal, dean of student success, was named in the Herald/Review’s 20 Under 40. Dr. Steve Merkley published articles and photographs in southern Arizona media about projects at the San Pedro River. Ella Melito, Cat Matthesen and Dennise Canez developed self-directed placement for English and reading classes at a time when demand for those classes is increasing. Spanish faculty Stacie Munger led the development of four courses that incorporate online materials, saving students hundreds of dollars in textbook money. Hanna Jones and Dr. Tom Guetzloff developed a hands-on biology lab experience with college-provided lab kits. Karen Dale, Melito and Margarita Fate received the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development award.
Nursing & Health Sciences offered a summer bridge program for students who want to go into healthcare. Last year, Cochise was the only community college in the state to carry out all of its normal Nursing & Health Sciences clinical activities. The registered nursing program ranked No. 1 and the licensed practical nursing program ranked No. 3 in Affiliated Colleges in Arizona, with certification pass rates for these programs, plus medical assistant, emergency medical technician and fire science, ranging from 84% to 100%.
The college has expanded support services with live library chat, food pantries, wellness and life resources, diversity education and video tutorials.
Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapters received so many team, student and advisor accolades that I can’t list them all. Three students in the new virtual reality developer program put their skills to practical use in paid internship positions. The college is now home to the national champion in goat tying and all-around cowgirl. Men’s basketball won conference and regional titles. Players earned all-conference, all-region and all-American honors. The team included the coach and player of the year, and two former players participated in the Olympics. A women’s basketball player made the regional second team, and women’s soccer won the regional and division championships for the first time in school history. The goalkeeper was also named keeper of the year, and a player was named to the regional second team. Ten Cochise College athletes were recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for academic excellence.
Students in the one-year Residential Construction Technology program built and sold an affordable new home in the Fry Townsite area of Sierra Vista. Four students were named All-Arizona Academic Team members and awarded tuition waivers to complete their bachelor’s degree at an Arizona university. A welding student won silver at the state SkillsUSA competition.
In 2020, students, faculty and staff contributed 2,712 volunteer hours to community efforts and causes. In 2021-22, the college foundation provided more than $700,000 in scholarship and program support, helping the college award 468 senior scholarships, 102 non-traditional student scholarships, and dozens of other scholarships providing direct support to students.
Cochise College started the fall 2021 semester with 26 participants in the law enforcement academy. We’re excited that the state budget included $28 million for rural colleges, and that the $6.25 million Cochise College allocation will be used to develop a first-responder academy at the Douglas campus. The academy seeks to expand training of dispatchers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, with a target opening in 2023-24. This year we’re also in the planning stages of stackable healthcare programs in phlebotomy, electrocardiogram technician, medical billing and coding, a light diesel certification program and mobile trades programs for remote areas.
There’s a reason the college has been so highly ranked over the years. It’s because our people make tremendous efforts every day toward the development of our college by moving initiatives forward, brick by brick, for the good of our students. I couldn’t be prouder.