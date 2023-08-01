In theory, there is no branch in the American constitutional system that exists above or beyond the reach of the others.

“The great security against a gradual concentration of the several powers in the same department consists in giving to those who administer each department the necessary constitutional means and personal motives to resist encroachments of the others,” James Madison observed in Federalist No. 51.

Jamelle Bouie, a New York Times opinion columnist, writes about politics, history and culture.

Tags