CASPER is an acronym. It stands for Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response. Recently someone stated, “it seemed scary,” referring to the CASPER. Being a public health professional, that comment took me by surprise. Why would it be scary to be given an opportunity to share your experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic?
As a Cochise County resident, if I were to see someone drive up to my home in a county vehicle with a county uniform on, I would be curious, not afraid.
As the Cochise County health director, I am excited about the upcoming CASPER of Cochise County households. Community Health Assessments are the primary way public health organizations learn what’s important to members of the community. By having that information, we learn how to better serve you, our communities and how to better provide services that match your needs.
In a traditional CASPER, our staff would go out to communities to complete the survey in person with a household member. However, due to the pandemic we are trying out a new methodology in which community members can complete the survey virtually, without in-person assistance. Our staff will be placing informational door hangers on randomly selected households with instructions on how to respond to the survey.
There will be a QR code to scan that will take you to the survey, a URL you can type into your browser, and a phone number to dial if you wish to answer the questions while speaking with a person over the phone. The online survey will be available in English and Spanish. Individuals whose primary language is something else will be able to use the call-in number to complete the survey in their own language.
We will not ask for any identifying information other than the unique code assigned to the randomly selected household.
At this point you might be asking yourself why do a CASPER? Right now, most of what we believe about the impact of the pandemic on our community members is what’s called anecdotal. This means we take little bits of information from a few people and make assumptions that the whole county is experiencing the same thing. A perfect example is the availability of free COVID-19 testing. We believe that the northern part of the county such as Benson, Willcox, Bowie, San Simon, etc., are testing deserts, meaning people can’t find free diagnostic COVID tests or have great difficulty finding them. This belief is based on what a small handful of people have told us. So, we are working to get more free testing opportunities to these areas. What we don’t know is, do community members really WANT more testing sites in these areas?
The information we collect from the CASPER Community Health Assessment will help us to make better informed decisions. You tell us what your needs are and what you would like to see us do as your health department. Of course, there are limits to what the health department can do, but our role is to take the information you give to us and work with community partners as a team to meet our community members’ needs.
We are very thankful for our partnership with Arizona Complete Health’s Community Relations division, which donated funds for incentives to those who participate and complete the survey.
The Cochise County Health Department is working hard to make sure it is easy and convenient to respond to the survey, and not at all scary!
If your household is randomly selected, we hope someone in your family will respond. Cochise Health & Social Services will take the feedback received from the surveys and combine the results in a report to share with all Cochise County citizens. The results will be accessible to view on our CHSS Facebook page (Facebook.com/CochisePublicHealth) and on our website.
So next time you hear about this CASPER community health assessment, think about Casper the Friendly Ghost!
Alicia M. Thompson is director of the Cochise County Health & Social Services Department.