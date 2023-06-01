GRANVILLE, Ohio — Whit's frozen custard shop was invaded by joyful young people one recent Sunday night. After pizza, 20-somethings on a weekend religious retreat were hard to miss amid the locals walking their dogs or enjoying a cone. Many of the young people were telling passersby: "You're amazing!" and receiving double takes, strange looks and smiles in return.

The Hard as Nails ministry group, of which the young people on a retreat were a part, has a sense of urgency about it. The founder, Justin Fatica, is on a mission to remind people they are loved by God and by the members of Hard as Nails. It's a message that bears repeating, again and again.

