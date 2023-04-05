You may have heard the name Mark Houck. He was arrested last September — FBI agents stormed his home early one Saturday morning, shocking him awake, along with his wife and their young children. To this day, one of the youngest is still having nightmares.

His supposed crime? A year before, he shoved a pro-choice Planned Parenthood clinic volunteer whom he says was harassing his 11-year-old son. If you talk with Houck, he will tell you that he tried to deescalate the situation. But it didn't work.

