What would it take to come together to form some kind of consistent commitment to life in the United States?

When former Vice President Mike Pence recently announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, he talked about his commitment to the protection of innocent human life during a town hall on CNN. He’s the real deal when it comes to opposing abortion, but his commitment goes beyond that. He talked about adoption, as he frequently did as vice president, and even said he wouldn’t stop at paid family leave in efforts to help families flourish. Bravo.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

