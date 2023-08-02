Pope Francis is headed to Portugal for World Youth Day, an event started by Pope John Paul II that remains transformational for Catholic young people. A papal event isn't breaking news, but it could be even more important.

I was 40 when I experienced World Youth Day for the first time, in Poland that year. I was covering it, not joining in. But it was impossible not to be impacted by it. It was the summer Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were running for president. I distinctly remember waking up in the middle of the night to watch the political conventions and posting some regrettable tweets about them. Despite my presence at a religious event, I was still getting distracted by the secular world.

