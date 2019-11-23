For the last 4-5 years a small group, including The Huachucans, have worked diligently to identify those entities in Cochise County which qualify as Arizona Tax Credits for state income tax purposes.
In other words, for every dollar contributed to qualifying entities, as approved by the AZ Dept of Revenue, every dollar stays in Cochise County to help these deserving entities. Hence, “keep it in Cochise.”
What follows are those deserving entities for the 2019 AZ state tax credits. Suggest readers clip the information below and save it for 2019 tax filing season and show to your tax preparer.
For these Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO), the tax credit limits are $500 (filing separately) and $1,000 filing jointly. File form 321.
20129: All the King’s Horses Children’s Ranch, 543 S Grapevine Loop, Benson, AZ 85602
20598: Benson Area Food Bank, 370 S Huachuca Street, Benson, AZ 85602
20232: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, PO Box 5393, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20346: Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee, 405 Arizona Street, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20230: Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, 1746 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
20508: CANTER — Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources, 7388 Chief Joseph Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
21016: Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County, Inc., 1197 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
20043: Chiricahua Community Health Centers, 1205 F Avenue , Douglas, AZ 85607
20759: Cochise Family Advocacy Center, Inc., 214 E Tacoma Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
20739: Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona, PO Box 623, Benson, AZ 85602
21009: Community Montessori School of Bisbee, Inc., 1900 S Naco Highway, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20337: Douglas ARC, PO Box 252, Douglas, AZ 85608
20388: Douglas Area Food Bank, Inc., PO Box 1546, Douglas, AZ 85608
20243: Echoing Hope Ranch, 8344 S Hereford Road, Hereford, AZ 85615
20451: Good Neighbors Alliance, 420 N 7th Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
20194: Habitat for Humanity — Sierra Vista Area, Inc., PO Box 1574, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
20422: Premier Alliances, Inc., PO Drawer AM, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20109: Real Wishes Foundation, 125 S 2nd Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
20650: The Salvation Army — Sierra Vista, 156 E Wilcox Drive; PO Box 1838, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
20498: Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program, PO Box 3004, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
20202: St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference, 616 Bartow Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
20252: St. Vincent de Paul, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference, 1425 Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
20934: Step Up Bisbee/NACO, 44 High Road, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20496: Verhelst Recovery House, PO Box 4098, Bisbee, AZ 85603
20471: Wellness Connections, PO Box 2648, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636
20254: Women’s Transition Project, Inc., PO Box 943, Bisbee, AZ 85603
What follows below are AZ tax credits for Qualifying Foster Care Organizations (QFCOs); public and charter schools; and, Certified Tuition School Organizations (CTSO). The chart shows appropriate form to file; and limits for filing jointly or singly:
Form(s) Joint Single
QFCO 352 $1000 $500
Schools 322 $400 $200
CTSO 323&348 $1138/1131 $569/566
Finally, I would be remiss if I did not thank the City of Sierra Vista staff who helped convert the entire list of QCOs Arizona tax credits from an archaic PDF format to a sortable Excel document. Thank you, city!
Let’s keep hard earned 2019 Arizona tax dollars in our county!
David S. Grieshop
Sierra Vista