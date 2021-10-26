If there’s something you don’t want to do, you’ll find a way or reason to avoid doing it.
And you can apply this maxim to getting a COVID vaccination by applying or citing myths circulated through social media.
Unfortunately, avoiding vaccinations based on myths is not in your best interests, or your family’s or friends’ interests.
The bottom line from medical experts is basically, vaccinations stop COVID!
The myths that are circulating are absolutely ridiculous, yet, people believe them.
For example I’ve listed some of these myths that are circulating along with responses from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), HealthLine, and Mayo Clinic.
Myth: It is not necessary to get a vaccination because Merck has develop a pill that will cure COVID.
Reality: First of all, this “pill” has not yet been approved by FDA or CDC. Secondly, the idea is to prevent COVID rather than have to treat it.
Myth: COVID-19 vaccines will deliver a microchip into my body.
Reality: There is not a microchip in the vaccines. Also, logic says it rather difficult to get a microchip in a needle.
Myth: Only the elderly or those with underlying health conditions will get seriously ill and require hospitalization for COVID-19.
Reality: People of all ages are can get COVID. As of Oct. 7, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported over six million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Myth: I should wait for the vaccine that is more effective.
Reality: All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective options. They have been approved after rigorous review by the CDC and FDA
Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed too fast to be safe.
Reality: The technology used to develop the new COVID-19 vaccines isn’t new. It’s been studied and used for cancer research; the original research on messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines is decades old.
Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine makes you infertile.
Reality: This myth is false when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, because the vaccines do not go near DNA in your cells.
Myth: The COVID vaccine makes you magnetic.
Reality: There are not any ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals.
There are many more myths about the COVID vaccine, but I think you can see from this sample how ridiculous these urban myths are.
What is really disturbing is the demonstrated lack of confidence in the government and health care system in the battle to conquer COVID. While we all cast a quizzical eye towards Washington at times, the data derived from the development of the vaccine has come from reliable pharmaceutical companies overseen by some astute, clinical, impartial scientists.
There is a strenuous opposition voiced by normally rationale individuals such as police officers, airline pilots, teachers or professional athletes to wearing masks or getting a vaccination. It seems the genesis is either a mandate or a myth.
It seems to me mandates would not be necessary if people would comply with the need to get a shot in order to stop the COVID pandemic. It has been baffling that people are resisting wearing masks as well. Masks are not particularly uncomfortable, and they have been worn continually pre-pandemic by nurses and physicians in a hospital so they protect their patients as well as protecting themselves.
Dr Jill Biden made a very astute comment in a discussion with the Teacher of the Year: ”We should be fighting the COVID pandemic, not each other.” How true!
The bottom line is that we are one community, and we have to protect each other from COVID and its effects. The only way we can do that is to get vaccinated.