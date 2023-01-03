Enough with the doom and gloom! Our planet may be in better shape than you think.

Human beings have a cognitive bias toward bad news (keeping us alert and alive), and we journalists reflect that: We report on planes that crash, not planes that land. We highlight disasters, setbacks, threats and deaths, so 2022 has kept us busy.

Nicholas Kristof joined The New York Times in 1984 and has been a columnist since 2001. He writes about human rights, women’s rights, health and global affairs.

