America faces big challenges right now.
Everyday families in Arizona and across the country are looking for leadership to slow the spread of this pandemic, protect Americans’ livelihoods, and make decisions now that will strengthen our recovery in the months and years ahead.
Unfortunately, Americans see too much chaos in Washington - and chaos hurts our ability to solve problems
As Arizona’s senior Senator, my approach is the same as always: I will work with anyone to get things done for our state, and I will reject the petty partisanship that’s too common in our national politics.
My team and I are laser-focused on achieving solutions for Arizona’s families, and hearing directly from Arizonans shapes my priorities. Here are some examples of problems we can solve for Arizonans in need:
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve held regular calls with Arizona veterans organizations and hosted tele-town halls with Arizona veterans to hear the concerns of servicemembers, veterans, and military families - and learn how to solve the challenges they face.
On these calls, my team has heard from so many Arizonans needing assistance. I am proud that we’ve been well-equipped to help.
When Edwin, an Arizona veteran with lung and speech problems, sought care from the Tucson VA and patient advocates refused to speak to his legal representative, he contacted my team. We immediately stepped in with the Tucson VA about Edwin’s case, and convinced the agency to quickly change course, assign Edwin a new primary care provider, and approve six months of home health nursing. Edwin earned this critical care, and we ensured the VA met its obligations.
Our caseworkers are social workers, trained to effectively cut through VA red tape that too often leaves veterans and servicemembers in limbo.
Recently, Joshua, of Prescott - who was medically retired from the U.S. Navy - reached out to us because he was not receiving the retirement pay and final month of active duty pay that he had earned. At the time, he was in the process of qualifying for a home mortgage, but was not able to show proof of income given the VA’s delay. My office immediately worked with the Department of the Navy, and Joshua received the Verification Letter of Pay that he needed to achieve his dream of homeownership.
Arizonans know that bipartisanship gets things done, and that’s always been my approach in delivering results for our state. Earlier this month, I partnered with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to successfully pass our Improving Mental Health Care for Veterans Act with overwhelming bipartisan support. Our bill strengthens the VA’s mental health care services by ensuring the agency has the proper plans and practices in place to care for veterans with serious mental illnesses.
I also worked across the aisle to pass through Congress the bipartisan Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act, ensuring Arizona veterans’ earned benefits keep up with the rising cost of living and helping their families afford housing, utilities, food, and clothes. We’re looking forward to the president signing our bipartisan bill into law.
These successes demonstrate what we can accomplish when we ignore partisan noise, listen to our friends and neighbors in our communities, and take action.
That’s why I choose not to wait on Washington or be distracted by Washington’s drama. Instead, I’m laser-focused on delivering results for Arizona veterans.
Every day, I work to ensure Arizonans have a place they can reach out to solve their problems. I will continue partnering across the aisle to ensure the federal government meets its obligation to our state.
In the meantime, please contact my team and I if you need help via casework@sinema.senate.gov.
Kyrsten Sinema is the senior U.S. Senator from Arizona.