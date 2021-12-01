Language is such an important part of our daily life.
It’s especially important for newspapers and the media in general. Use of the wrong term, or an inappropriate word or phrase can inadvertently create a perception of bias. It can create emotion where facts should tell the story.
Language can also change history. Depending on the narrative, the language that relates the expansion of our nation from 13 states to 50 states defines whether our history is manifest destiny and progress or a violent extinction of the Native Americans who settled much of this country before the British colonized our East Coast.
We’re seeing the importance of language on an issue that’s close to home for many in Southeast Arizona.
An initiative started by a California legislator, which has subsequently become law, replaces the use of “alien” in state statutes with other terms such as “noncitizen” or “immigrant.” The Biden administration is doing the same thing, carefully choosing its words so as not to offend those who are in the United States illegally.
Lawmakers in at least seven states considered eliminating use of “alien” and “illegal” in state statutes this year and replacing them with descriptions such as “undocumented” and “noncitizen,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Using “alien” to describe those who are not U.S. citizens has a long history, dating to the nation’s first naturalization law, passed while George Washington was president. Fearing a war with France, Congress also passed the Alien and Sedition Acts in 1798, which sought to suppress political subversion.
In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered employees to avoid using the word “alien” in internal documents and public communications and instead use “noncitizen” or “migrant.” “Illegal alien” also was out, to be replaced by descriptions such as “undocumented noncitizen.”
We’re all for maintaining the dignity of people and not belittling them or using terms that a blatantly discriminatory.
In the end, it doesn’t really matter how those who cross the border illegally are defined by our language. What matters more is the fact that they broke the law.
• • •
If you’re proud of your vegetable garden, a story out of New Zealand will be of interest.
A couple in the city of Wellington unearthed what is believed to be the largest potato on record. When the couple lugged the spud into their garage and put it on their old set of scales, it weighed in at a remarkable 17.4 pounds. That’s equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes or one small dog.
A more official weigh-in at a local farming store put Doug (the couple put a hat on the spud, named it, then broadcast it on Facebook) at just less than 17.2 pounds. The current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato is a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just less than 11 pounds.
The couple plans to turn “Doug” into a nice batch of vodka!
• • •
We don’t blame you if you have a bad case of “football-itis.” It’s a condition that results from too much time spent watching the game on the couch with snacks close at hand, and broadcasters yelling at you about the importance of every play.
Our advice? Get ready for New Year’s Day, it’s just as bad, or worse.
