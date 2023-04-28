Ten years and $20 million later the Legacy Foundation is still going strong. To prove it, the foundation is holding an open house on Monday.
The celebration will be from noon to 6 p.m and the public is invited.
It’s really hard to believe that 10 years have passed since the trifecta of a new hospital, a revitalized college campus and a philanthropic foundation came on the scene for the benefit of Cochise County and eastern Santa Cruz County.
And in the years to come we’re going to see an activity center for community use constructed on the foundation site, a sorely-needed addition to Sierra Vista’s urban landscape.
Reflecting on the foundation’s accomplishments over the past 10 years brings a sense of pride to those of us who were involved in starting it. Putting $20 million into communities has been a real boon to the economy.
I recall one piece of advice we received, and followed, as we were in the development stages of the foundation: Do not be in a hurry to start dispersing grant funds. Heeding that advice was a wise decision since ignoring it could well have put the foundation in a financial bind and it probably would not be where it is today.
The first grant from the foundation was for $300,000 to the Salvation Army to complete its capital campaign for a new family center.
There have been more grants that have helped numerous organizations over the years. A few that are meaningful to me included one to the Salvation Army for its kids culinary arts program, one to Winchester Heights to build a community center, and numerous grants to the various community food banks since hunger never takes a holiday.
One thing we decided in the development stage was that we didn’t want to become the ATM machine of Cochise County so non-grant programs have been provided. The foundation has been active in bringing not-for-profits together with monthly networking activities. It has cosponsored the Veterans Wall with Canyon Vista Medical Center to honor those men and women of Cochise County who served in the armed forces.
Various education programs have been conducted on governing board procedures, grant writing and finance.
The foundation also developed a service resource guide to help people locate needed social services.
While these are just a sample of what the foundation has done over the past 10 years, a review of its annual reports is simply amazing. You can find more information on the foundation’s website, lfsaz.org.
An organization is no stronger than its leadership, and we have been blessed with a CEO who has led the foundation over the past 10 years, Margaret Hepburn.
Formerly the CEO of the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center, she took a fledgling foundation and transformed it into the success it is today. Margaret has the skills and vision necessary to transform vision into reality, which have benefited our community so well.
Working alongside of her were many community volunteers. Acknowledged for their leadership role over the past 10 years were Bruce Dockter, Ron Wagner, Joanna Michelich, Brian Barkdall, Susan Warne and myself.
We also have to remember the current board members who have carried the baton forward during these past 10 years.
The mission of the Legacy Foundation is promoting population health and community wellness throughout Southeast Arizona. The foundation has most certainly fulfilled its charter over the years.
So, stop by Monday and help the Foundation celebrate 10 years of past service and many years of future service. Be sure to thank Margaret and her staff, for without the support of Becky Smyth, Barbara Nichols, Susan Richards and Bruce Norton, the Legacy Foundation would be hard pressed to be where it is today.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.