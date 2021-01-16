Cochise County is a very caring county that exemplifies the saying “it takes a village to raise a child,” especially in today’s tumultuous environment.
The community villagers who help in the “raising” are many and varied — Good Neighbor Alliance, Salvation Army, Saint Vincent de Paul, Lori’s Place, Peach’s Pantry and many, many other Cochise County social service and assistance organizations.
But community villagers can’t do it alone, and a major enabler of these organizations has been the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona (LFSA). The Foundation recently released its annual report for 2020, and the community support reported is truly amazing and laudatory.
The LFSA began its grant program in 2015 as an outgrowth of the new hospital lease agreement and is funded by investments.
As I was looking back on the philanthropic efforts of the foundation, I couldn’t help but think about the foundation’s formative years to help the “villagers."
As the foundation board was starting, it was given one very wise and significant word of advice: Don’t be in a hurry to start giving grants — establish yourself first.
The foundation took that advice and waited a while to make its first grant — a $300,000 capstone contribution to the Salvation Army for the completion of its new community center.
Since then, over the past six years, the LFSA has granted $16.6 million dollars in philanthropic funds to Cochise County educational and charitable organizations.
In 2020, the LFSA’s philanthropic support was a little over $1.2 million dollars. One thing that is a spin-off of from contributions is that the funds flow into Cochise County communities which really is a double benefit.
Sierra Vista organizations received 45%, while the balance went to other Cochise County communities.
Recipients included such organizations as Douglas ARC, Willcox Food Pantry, St Vincent de Paul, Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee and Tombstone Food Bank — organizations who provided service, aid and support to individuals in need of assistance.
Organizations have commented on what these grants mean to them.
Ronald McDonald House reported, ”We are so grateful … for this grant of $10,000. You continue to help us serve the families of Cochise County during the COVID-19 outbreak — when they need us the most”
Peach’s Pantry held a mask giveaway program, and a representative said: “ …am hopeful that masks are helping Arizona’s hospitalizations are starting to go down…Thank you very very much!!"
One of the larger grants was one given to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension for $2 million. Called The Building Healthy Communities Project, the program had three goals: (1) To increase community capacity for healthy change (2) To cultivate a healthy food system (3) To expand current early childhood education and school health initiatives.
Unfortunately, COVID brought the undertaking to a sudden halt until the project personnel were able to adapt some components to a virtual delivery system.
Another interesting grant was to the Cochise County Search and Rescue Foundation to fund the organization’s ten search and rescue dogs. Used for forensic as well as rescue purposes, the dogs provide a service that is unique and integral to the county search and rescue functions.
It’s been an interesting experience watching the Legacy Foundation mature over the past few years. The board leadership of community members, such as Joanna Michelich and Brian Barkdull, has contributed greatly to the LFSA. To them and their board colleagues, we have to say "Thank You."
CEO Margaret Hepburn’s outstanding executive leadership along with staff members Becky Smyth, Barbara Nichols, and Susan Richards has also advanced philanthropy — ”Thank You!”
The annual report is summed up quite well with Margaret’s comment: “It certainly has been a challenging … year like no other. The Legacy Foundation has been honored to support our communities and continues to stand ready to assist in any way it can.”
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.