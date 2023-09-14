Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona honor 12 military veterans each year for their service to the country and to Cochise County.
CVMC is one of the few civilian hospitals in the United States that has devoted a portion of its interior to the men and women who served in our armed forces.
As you walk into the hospital, just past the concierge’s desk, there is a portion of the lobby that honors our military veterans.
On one side is a beautiful copper American flag, and nearby are two statutes honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were such a major part of Cochise County’s history.
Across the way there is the Veterans Wall, which contains 12 plaques honoring the service of Cochise County veterans.
In this year’s group of honorees, eight are Army veterans, two are Navy veterans and two are Air Force veterans. Seven of the veterans are men, five are women.
The selectees for 2023 are Butch Boutte, U.S.Army; Dr. Jacqui Clay, U.S.Army; Justine Ducote, U.S.Army; Jim Evans, U.S.Air Force; William Hansen, U.S.Air Force; Harold Hinkley, U.S.Navy (posthumously); Doug Jacques, U.S. Army; Ramona McCaa, U.S. Army; Eva McElroy, U.S. Army; Elmer Reese, U.S. Army (posthumously); Ben Traywick, U.S .Navy; and Theresa Walsh, U.S. Army.
Collectively, 96 veterans have been honored: U.S. Marine Corps, 8; U.S. Army, 69; U.S. Air Force, 10; U.S. Navy, 8; and U.S. Coast Guard, 1.
The idea was “born” at the end of the hospital’s construction phase when the committee in charge of decorating the hospital had the idea of commemorating those individuals who had worn the uniform of their country.
Our community is heavily populated with veterans and has a strong military heritage going back to 1877 when Fort Huachuca was formed. Accordingly, the committee felt a statement should be made that in essence said “Thank you for your service.”
Initially the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital, but that idea soon evolved into having a bolder statement in one given location for our veterans.
And so, the Veterans Wall was created.
As a part of this concept, it was stipulated the Veterans Wall would be perpetual and that it would be renewed each year at Veterans Day.
A Veterans Wall committee comprised of board members from CVMC and LFSA is formed each year to select a new group of veterans. This year’s committee chair was from CVMC, Abe Villarreal, Campus dean at Cochise College.
Individuals must be nominated and must have honorably served in the United States Armed Forces as verified by a U.S. military service document such as a DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, or DD Form 363, Certificate of Retirement.
Posthumous nominations may be submitted.
The nomination must describe the individual’s military service as well as the community service performed by the individual in his or her area of residence.
Once the nominations have been received, the committee then has the task of selecting the honorees for the year.
A ceremony that retires the current group of honorees is held during the week of Veterans Day.
Their plaques are then presented to them or to their family. This year’s ceremony will be held at CVMC on Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m.. Margaret Hepburn, CEO of the Legacy Foundation, and Shaun Phillips, CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center will be the host and hostess for the ceremony.
Once the current honorees are retired, the new group will take its place on the Veterans Wall until next year when the process will be held again.
To all of the men and women of Cochise County who have worn the uniform of our country …
Thanks for your service !
Lanny A. Kope, EdD, has been a hospital trustee for over 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is also an University of Phoenix faculty member in health care and a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.