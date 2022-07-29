Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A new tool to combat the mental illness of suicide was recently introduced in the United States.

Instead of having to dial a 10 digit Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number, which few could remember, a despondent individual can now dial 988 and receive help.

Tags