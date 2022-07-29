A new tool to combat the mental illness of suicide was recently introduced in the United States.
Instead of having to dial a 10 digit Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number, which few could remember, a despondent individual can now dial 988 and receive help.
The call is taken by trained individuals as before, but it takes them less time to make contact. There has been a need for 988 for some time since many people have had a suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress and have needed support and care. The pandemic accelerated the need for intervention and exacerbated the clinical impact of COVID, especially among the younger generation. The absence of socialization because of school closure has contributed to a sense of loneliness and hopelessness. It has been reported that the leading cause of death in the 10-34 age group is suicide. Another sobering statistic is that one death by suicide occurs every 11 minutes.
It’s taken the federal government almost 20 years to get us where we are today with 988.
The program was launched in 2001 with funding provided by Congress for a competitive grant program. In 2005 the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was established and then the following year a Spanish subnetwork was added.
The next addition took place in 2007 with the establishment of the Veterans Crisis Line to meet the high rate of suicides by our military veterans. One of the initial 988 prompts asks if the caller is a veteran. If the caller answers yes, they are told to press 1; this then transfers the caller to the Veterans Crisis Line. This service is particularly important in our area because of the high number of veterans living here. We have the eighth largest Congressional district in terms of military veterans.
Various components were added over the years until Congress enacted The National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act in 2018. This required a feasibility study to design a three-digit dialing code for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system.
Finally in 2020 Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act which required the FCC to establish 988 as a universal number for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline.
On July 16 more than 200 crisis centers began using 988 as a suicide and mental health hotline. These hotlines are operational 24/7, 365 days a year.
One question that is being asked is whether or not 988 uses geolocation for a call as 911 does. And the answer is no, it does not. But that leads to another question: Should it?
One of the geolocation issues for 988 is privacy. There is a question as to whether or not a call to 988 should be protected since it may not require an instant response and a counseling conversation with the caller would suffice.
On the other side of the coin is the situation where an individual takes some suicidal medication and then calls 988 to talk with a crisis counselor while the medication takes effect. The caller refuses to give the crisis counselor their location and the counselor is forced to initiate some geolocation techniques, hopefully in time to save the caller’s life.
However, whichever choice is implemented, one thing is definitely certain. The 988 call is a big improvement!
