Universal health care has been on the horizon for years. It actually started during the term of President Teddy Roosevelt in 1912 ... that’s 109 years of trying to bring universal health care to the American people.
Presidents through the years have added their touch to the concept. Significant accomplishments were made by Lyndon Johnson through Medicare and Barack Obama, who championed the Affordable Care Act.
Now, President Joe Biden is about to make his mark on health care history with many of his proposals contained in what he calls “social infrastructure.”
A lot of partisan dialogue has been taking place so the ultimate enactments are still a bit cloudy, but as of now here are some things in the legislative mix.
One proposal that’s been in and out of the legislation has been a paid leave plan. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, has been the holdout while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, has championed it.
The proposed plan would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for individuals who become ill, are caregivers for a family member needing care, or who are dealing with the birth of a child.
Prior to leaving for the G20 summit, Biden called for a plan to overhaul health care as part of his broader $1.75 trillion domestic spending package. Biden wants to expand Medicare to cover hearing benefits. He had also wanted to include dental and vision benefits, but it appears those will not survive the legislative process. He also wants to provide tax credits to the uninsured individuals in those states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
One feature that apparently was stopped by big pharma but has now been resuscitated is giving Medicare the opportunity to negotiate drug prices in order to reduce prescription drug costs. If this were to pass, the bargaining power of the federal government could reduce prescription drug costs and would benefit those individuals on Medicare. For almost 30 years Democrats have wanted to give Medicare the authority to negotiate the price of prescription drugs; however, they have dealt with vigorous opposition from big pharma. According to CBS, the prescription drug industry has spent more than $263 million in lobbying against the negotiation provision this year alone.
Under the proposal, Medicare ... starting in 2023 … would be able to negotiate prices for a limited class of the 10 most expensive drugs, including medicines that are for cancer patients. Ultimately, however, Medicare could negotiate on other drugs after they are no longer protected by restrictions which protect big pharma from generic competition.
There also would be a $35 cap on insulin for seniors. This would help diabetes patients burdened by astronomical price increases which have been imposed in recent years. Also Part D, the Medicare drug benefit, would be capped annually at $2,000.
The president has initiated plans for two other features. One is to extend premium subsidies under the ACA until the year 2025. It is estimated this extension will reduce premiums by an average of $600 per person per year and will help more than 9 million Americans who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Health care experts feel that over 3 million people will gain health insurance as opposed to being otherwise uninsured and a part of the uncompensated care group.
The other plan is to expand home and community services for seniors and individuals with disabilities. This would permit people to be cared for at home rather than in a hospital.
Illness is non-partisan ... or at least it should be. The common cold is neither Republican nor Democrat ... it’s just a plain common cold.
Let’s hope the politicians on the Hill will finally accept this concept and get something done!
Sen. Sinema … are you listening ?