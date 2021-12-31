Yesterday was New Year’s Day, the start of a new year.
One of our traditions is looking back over the previous year and reflecting on its success and failure.
The second of our traditions is looking forward by making New Year’s resolutions to start a new year with a set of goals to improve our life style.
The practice of making New Year’s resolutions is not new … it’s over 4,000 years old, having been started by the Babylonians. These ancient people would pledge allegiance to the king at the beginning of the year as well as pay off any debts they owed. From this practice New Year’s resolutions evolved to the current practice today.
Looking in the rear view mirror, we’ll see a lot of happenings … some good and some not so good.
On the political scene, we saw a president demonstrate concern and compassion for the welfare of the American public with his Build Back Better legislation.
While there are many aspects to this piece of legislation, the basic thrust is to reduce financial burdens on middle-class Americans for prescription drug costs, insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act, and subsidizing child care costs.
You can’t look rearward without seeing COVID and its rampant pathway through our society. But as bad as it has been, we have had some positives. The introduction of vaccines with which to combat this malady is a real plus and an improvement over where we were when the pandemic started. We have a long way to go, but we have also come a long way in 2021.
And here on the local front, our socially responsible organizations such as the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, and the Good Neighbor Alliance have been constantly helping those in need.
The Healthy Community project funded by the Legacy Foundation has made tremendous contributions throughout the county.
A premier accomplishment has been the development of Winchester Heights. Located north of Willcox, Winchester Heights is a community of approximately of 600 farm workers. There have been many quality of life issues that have been addressed through the Healthy Community project which has been instrumental in helping the Winchester Heights residents.
Shifting our gaze from the rear view mirror to the resolution windshield of 2022 ... what are some positive resolutions we can hope come to pass?
Obviously the BIG one is to resolve to work together in a collaborative, non-partisan manner to bring COVID under control. I doubt if we will eradicate COVID in the short term, but we certainly can control it … if only we would … rather than letting it control us.
But there are other resolutions that we should promulgate besides COVID.
One major resolve is to support the necessary social programs proposed by President Biden in his Build Back Better agenda. Universal health care has been a long time coming, and it will be in the country’s best interest for it to arrive.
Another major resolution would be to develop a mental health program for Cochise County. Mental health is akin to the weather … everyone refers and talks about it but no one really gets anything done.
Simply ask yourself this question ... if you have a family member who suffers from bouts of depression, who is a hoarder, who has relationship difficulties, where could you go for help?
So to develop a list of resolutions you might write something like this: 1) Support non-partisan collaboration to combat COVID; 2) Get a vaccination, a boost, and wear a mask as well as encouraging others to do the same; 3) Support the concept found in Build Back Better; 4) Become active with organizations trying to bring mental health services to Cochise County.
We have a good lifestyle in Cochise County, and together we need to hang on to it.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.