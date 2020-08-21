For the past several months we have been in the grasp of a pandemic the likes of which I’m not sure we’ve ever seen. The frustrating aspects of the coronavirus includes not knowing a successful treatment nor having an effective vaccine.
And a situation that has exacerbated the clinical challenges is politics. The pandemic has been called a hoax by the President, and the wearing of masks is an issue in the race for the presidency. Opening schools is political fodder for argument. Yet, as of the beginning of the week, 4,383 Arizonans have died, 56 of them from Cochise County.
One distressing aspect is the negative results from opening schools too soon.
Th University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, for example, opened face-to-face classes a few days ago. They are now reversing course since many students have already tested positive with the coronavirus.
However, while focusing on the coronavirus, it is not prudent to ignore other potential hazards — specifically influenza.
Influenza is deadly and takes its toll each year on Americans.
Although the final figures for 2019 to 2020 have not been reported, tentative ones are sobering. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is estimating the number of cases will be in excess of 39 million individuals, resulting in 740,000 hospitalizations. CDC also estimates 24,000 to 62,000 flu-related deaths will occur.
Flu season normally starts in October and peaks from December to February.
Because of the coronavirus, flu shots will be made available earlier this year than in the past. It’s been reported that CVS and Walgreens will have flu shots available this week. It’s also been reported that Walgreens will be hosting additional off-site flu vaccine clinics in community centers and churches. CVS is reportedly allowing patients to fill out paperwork digitally to reduce contact time.
The question is often raised: What are the similarities and differences between the coronavirus and the flu virus?
First, the coronavirus and the flu viruses both cause respiratory disorders. However, it appears that there are more negative after-effects from the coronavirus in terms of coronary issues. Apparently, once you’ve made an initial recovery from the coronavirus, you aren’t necessarily immune from other negative effects.
Second, both viruses are transmitted in the same manner — by contact through the air, or through a publicly used surface such as a drinking fountain. Because of this, the same public health prevention measures like washing your hands and wearing a mask are applicable to flu prevention.
In terms of who’s at risk, it appears children and the elderly are the vulnerable populations for both viruses. In Cochise County, 14.9 % of those contracting the coronavirus are under 20, while 16.8% of the infected are over 65 — almost the same.
So we have to be as concerned with the flu as we are with the coronavirus. But with the flu, we have vaccine and treatments to combat the disorder — hopefully we can soon say that about the coronavirus.
One thing for which health authorities are hoping is a positive change in attitude regarding wearing a mask and flu shots. Many Americans exhibit an attitude towards wearing a mask and flu shots of ”No one is going to tell me what to do” and “flu shots don’t work.”
The authorities are encouraging a change in attitude to, ” I can’t get a vaccination for the coronavirus, but I can get one for influenza to protect me and my family.”
The only effective way to defeat influenza and the coronavirus is a unified effort by all of us as well as ridding ourselves of the political process that is working against progress. We need a change of behavior!
Meanwhile, WEAR YOUR MASK AND GET YOUR FLU SHOT!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.