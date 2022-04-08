Here’s a question for you. What’s the difference between mental health and mental illness ?
First of all, they are not synonymous.
In general, mental health addresses a person’s state of mental, emotional well-being while mental illnesses are diagnosed conditions that affect specific thoughts and behaviors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental illness refers to “conditions that affect a person’s thinking, feeling, mood or behavior.” These can include, but aren’t limited to, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia
Now here’s another question for you. If you needed some help with a mental health issue in Cochise County, where would you go?
Your first thought might be to the hospital.
And that would be a possibility, for the Sierra Vista Regional Healthcare Center Board specified as part of the lease agreement that there be inpatient mental health services at the new hospital.
And hence the fourth floor of the new hospital was born.
But suppose there was a mental health issue that needed attention but it did not involve bizarre behavior or substance abuse. Then where would you go?
Aye. There’s the rub.
We do a great job in assessing and referring mental illness problems but our treatment success is less than stellar. It’s always been interesting to me when behavioral health organizations report their activities, they’re rather verbose on referrals and assessments but silent on treatment results.
Too, we do a good job with the various abuses, substance abuse, opioid problems and other behavioral disorders. But there are less-noticed mental health issues, such as hoarding, which are as serious as deviant, bizarre behavior.
One tactic that has been used in mental health has been various “lines,” hotlines, crisis lines, suicide lines. All of these are positive help for mental illness problems.
But there’s another one called Warm Line which is focused on mental illness from a less deviant but equally serious family perspective.
The first question is what is a Warm Line ?
And the answer is it is a peer-run interaction that offers callers some emotional support and is staffed by individuals who are in recovery themselves.
The concept behind a Warm Line is basically prevention; for if you can talk with someone in a non-crisis situation, you might be prevented from having a more serious episode in the future.
One very serious issue for seniors that can be addressed by a Warm Line is loneliness.
The Warm Line is a means by which a lonely senior can have some meaningful interaction to dispel living in a solo environment.
While there is a national Warm Line network, it is somewhat limited in Southern Arizona. Tucson has one Warm Line center, 520-770-9909.
The concept behind a Warm Line is that people who have had mental health issues are in a good position to understand and empathize with those who are going through a similar problem.
Mental health is an issue we cannot ignore, and the Warm Line helps individuals cope with life’s less desirable issues.
The problem has been with us for years and will not just disappear of its own accord It has to be addressed.
May is National Mental Awareness Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness is going to be in the forefront of raising the awareness level to the issue of mental illness.
Another organization in Cochise County championing mental health issues is the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
Margaret Hepburn, CEO, recently told me of a new endeavor on the part of the foundation.
Its board of directors recently voted to make the Legacy Foundation’s strategic focus for the next three years behavioral health.
The Foundation anticipates announcing its strategic awards in April or May.
So with those organizations providing Warm Line assistance along with NAMI and the Legacy Foundation’s focused efforts, maybe, just maybe, we’ll have treatment along with assessment and referral services in Cochise County.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.