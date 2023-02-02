Health care is one of our country’s most precious assets, one that has generated continual conversation and expectation over the years.
One common perspective is the expectation of honesty and truthfulness within the health care environment.
Unfortunately, there is a lot of money involved in health care, and hence the problem.
The financial health care umbrella attracts all sorts of financial scams designed to separate unsuspecting individuals from their financial resources.
It is absolutely unbelievable the various scams that you’ll find in many areas of health care, such as Medicare fraud and abuse as well as licensing fraud.
In July 2022, the Department of Justice filed criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing and durable medical equipment schemes.
In essence, over a billion dollars fell prey to individuals trying to make a “fast buck.”
The thing that is amazing and interesting is how people can be taken in by some of these charlatans.
For example, one scam is the job offer.
In this scam, called phishing, an individual is offered a job via an online posting. The person then goes through a few “conversations” with the prospective employer. Finally, the job seeker is told he/she is acceptable and needs to complete a job application.
And guess what one of the questions is.
“What is your Social Security number?”
Then, there’s licensing fraud, which is not only illegal, it’s dangerous.
In Delaware, 25 individuals were detected purchasing nursing licenses, which is a bit scary. I’m not sure I’d want someone like that providing health care services to me. Fortunately, they were detected before they did any harm!
One common health care scheme is charging an elder a co-pay and then also billing Medicare for the same service. This is an example of Medicare fraud and abuse, which is being vigorously attacked by the FBI.
One way you can detect this fraud is to review your Medicare statement carefully to ensure what the provider has charged you is accurate and not fraudulent.
And if you find something suspicious, say something!
Another scheme is what is known as catfishing.
In this modality of fraud, a fraudster creates a new identity and contacts a person who is elderly and lonely. The fraudster makes some romantic, online advances followed up in a short time with a request for money to pay some fictitious debt.
The “pitch” can be quite pathetic — money needed for medical care or durable medical equipment, a gambling debt, ransom of a loved one in a foreign country or really any one of a thousand reasons.
The lonely elder succumbs to the plea and is soon parted from his/her financial resources.
One avenue of help is the AARP, who can provide you with information on detecting and dealing with catfishers.
Another health care scam that attacks the elderly is with health insurance. Here’s how it works.
During “open season” for Medicare, the scammer calls you — or you see an ad online — and offers you big discounts on health insurance. Sometimes you’re contacted out of the blue by someone who says they’re from the government. Scammers tell you they need your Medicare number so you can be issued a new Medicare card. What they really want is your Social Security number, financial account numbers or other insurance information.
Two things I’ve used to identify online fraud are a request for money too soon and sentence composition that is poorly drafted.
If you encounter what appears to be health care fraud, report it to local law enforcement or to the FBI.
One thing to keep in mind is the old saying, “If it looks too good to be true, it probably isn’t.”