A couple of Sundays ago, our pastor shared some thoughts with her congregation. She discussed how unity and cooperation, present in the animal world, result in accomplishments.
In essence she was saying we can accomplish more from cooperation rather than conflict.
And if you think about … she’s right!
In a few months the flyways will be full of geese heading south for the winter. Their distinct "V" formation and honking let everyone know they’re on their way to a warmer climate since the northern ponds are beginning to freeze.
And our sandhill cranes will doing the same thing … some from as far away as Siberia.
The geese and sandhill cranes get to their winter destinations because they are unified in their efforts … rarely do you see any conflict in the flocks.
Geese, for example, will support each other when times are tough. If a goose becomes ill and has to fall out of the formation, a couple of geese will drop out of formation and help the bird until it’s ready to resume flight.
And have you ever been to Whitewater Draw and watched the sandhill cranes take off ? They leave in small groups, and you’d swear they had air traffic control directing their launch. It’s really an amazing demonstration of unity.
Now … does the unity we witness with our feathered friends happen in the world of humans?
Unfortunately, not as much as we would hope.
For the past few years in the United States we have witnessed extreme disunity that has hampered and hindered healthcare.
Since 2010, we’ve seen constant attacks on the Affordable Care Act. However, the latest ruling from the United States Supreme Court hopefully has put an end to attacking the ACA and has given us an opportunity to correct those portions that are troublesome, especially the subsidy issue.
Additionally ... the approach to stopping COVID-19 is fraught with disunity in terms of working together to eradicate this scourge. We have 50 states and 50 different approaches.
Instead of unifying to stop the pandemic, we are completely ignoring the scientists and medical experts in terms of how we do this. Our younger population is at risk because of the conflict we see going on ... and it has to stop!
For example, we are arguing about wearing masks in schools.
If the basis of that argument were medical, it would be one thing; however, when you have governors like Arizona’s Doug Ducey or Florida’s Ron De Santis opposing it on political grounds … their lack of unity is contributing to the spread of the virus.
Then there’s the attitude of super spreaders such as those converging on Sturgis, South Dakota. A small misguided South Dakota community with a 2020 population of only 6,958 will have 700,000 individuals descend on it.
Unbelievable !
When that 700,000 leaves Sturgis, I wonder how many cases of COVID will go home with them and spread to their friends and neighbors?
But the lack of unity doesn’t stop in Sturgis.
Another major issue over which we need to unify is convincing people to get vaccinated to stop COVID. Those individuals who are opposing vaccinations on political grounds are not only harming themselves but also their friends, family and even strangers with whom they come in contact. A unified and collaborative action is the only thing that will stop the virus and its deviants.
Consider this … healthcare workers put their lives on the line fighting COVID; what are we doing to help?
One thing that is positive in Cochise County is our willingness to unify and work together … perhaps that’s because we have a rural spirit that fosters cooperation.
Wouldn’t it be great if our spirit of unity could be adopted by the rest of the United States ?
Cooperation conquers conflict !
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.