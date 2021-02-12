Years ago, Willie Sutton, the notorious bank robber, was asked why he robbed banks. His reply … ”cause that’s where the money is.”
Today you could substitute “health care” for “banks” and have the same result ... that’s where the money is!
Medicare Fraud and Abuse is a BIG business; approximately $68 billion per year is lost to scammers with “get rich quick” approaches.
And now these scammers are taking advantage of the confusion and politics surrounding the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programs in the nation. Contributing to these problems is the shortage of the vaccines across the United States.
Maybe one day an abundance of vaccine and the ease of inoculations will minimize the scammers … but for now it’s a real problem.
The FBI and other federal enforcement agencies have published several “tips” to prevent citizens from these scammers.
Among these cautions ... beware of anyone who offers to get an advance vaccination upon payment of a deposit or fee. There is no fee for the vaccination and the various phases are strictly controlled by the county health officials with back up from points of distribution. Currently in Cochise County only Phase 1A and Prioritized Phase 1B (75 and older and above) are being vaccinated. Individuals who are 65 and older will be eligible starting Feb. 23.
Secondly, be careful of unsolicited emails, telephone calls or texts. People are calling, claiming to be from a legitimate entity. They will ask you for various types of personal information to “determine your eligibility.” This does not happen so don’t disclose this information.
Basically, be careful of any unsolicited communication relative to the COVID-19 vaccination program. If you have any doubts in terms of authenticity … verify it by a reliable source.
Remember, there is an approved, valid method of registering and obtaining a vaccination.
In addition to the vaccination scams, online sites are selling cleaning products that are in short supply on the normal market. And although they are selling … they are not delivering.
Recently, 25 websites that supposedly were selling Clorox and Lysol products were shut down by the government. People paid thousands of dollars for those products that were not delivered.
Some people instead were sent a pair of socks and had difficulties when seeking refunds, according to the Federal Trade Commission, which dismantled the sites.
Other scams … an ad for the COVID-19 vaccine on Craigslist … there was a list … just no vaccine. There were also offers of home delivery of the vaccine ... just no one to give the shot. Then there were offers of “leftover” vaccine available for a “reasonable price” ... caveat emptor.
Additionally, wealthy individuals have been caught paying for a front-row place on vaccination registration lists ... !
And scamming isn’t necessary local … Interpol reported that in Asia, people have been injected with what is alleged to be a COVID-19 vaccine when in reality it is not a COVID-19 vaccine but in fact is something else … an antibiotic or water.
The ethics of these individuals who are using a severe situation to enhance their personal, financial well-being is just disgusting. The elderly are very vulnerable to the scams that are being perpetrated on them, and it behooves us to help them avoid the predators who are lurking in society to take advantage of their vulnerability.
One governor, New York's Andrew Cuomo, has issued an Executive Order that health care providers who fraudulently obtain or use the COVID-19 vaccine could face up to $1 million in fines and lose their state licenses.
You can report suspicious activity to the Office of Inspector General, Health and Human Services … tips.hhs.gov or by calling 800-447-8477. So far, 180,000 tips have been provided on these scams. We have to be alert to the scammers ... so remember the admonition of today ...
“If you see something … say something”