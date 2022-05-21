The spring Leapfrog ratings have been released and Canyon Vista Medical Center has been awarded a B rating for Patient Safety.
Leapfrog, which has been in existence for more than 20 years, was created by the Business Roundtable to promote patient safety in hospitals. As stated in Leapfrog’s mission statement, its purpose is “to trigger giant leaps forward in the safety, quality and affordability of U.S. health care by using transparency to support informed health care decisions and promote high-value care.”
Business Roundtable is a nonprofit lobbyist association based in Washington, D.C.
It has taken a lot of work and effort for former CEO Bob Gomes and current Director of Nursing Karen Reed to raise CVMC from a D rating to its current B rating.
The basic thrust of Leapfrog is to promote quality and safety in health care by setting standards and having hospitals report to these standards voluntarily.
Starting in 1999, the Institute of Medicine, now called the National Academy of Medicine, dropped a bombshell on the health care industry. The academy published the results of its study on patient safety, “To Err is Human,” which reported that 40,000 patients die each year in America’s hospitals because of preventable medical errors. The results of this study provided the impetus for Business Roundtable and several other organizations to form the Leapfrog Group. The name designates a hospital taking great leaps forward in promoting patient safety.
The Leapfrog website is www.leapfroggroup.org. To review an acute-care hospital’s rating, see www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Only acute-care hospitals are reported, so CVMC is the only Cochise County hospital listed.
Leapfrog safety reports are divided into five major sections: 1) Infections, 2) Problems with Surgery, 3) Safety Problems, 4) Practices to Prevent Errors and (5 Doctors, Nurses, Hospital Staff.
The results of the survey are published in the fall and spring. Letter grades — A, B, C, D and F — are assigned to each hospital.
The survey is the country’s only report focused entirely on patient safety.
One thing to keep in mind is that sometimes the data is not current so you have to look at dates before you reach a conclusion.
Past grades for CVMC are fall 2021, B; spring 2021, B; fall 2020, C; spring 2019, C; and fall 2019, D.
The value of a Leapfrog survey is that it encourages hospitals to focus on patient safety and improve in those areas where standards are not being met.
So, what measures are most important to a community ?
While individuals have different ideas about what is most important to them, Leapfrog suggests checking your hospital scores on:
Hand washing. Does your hospital have a hand washing policy to ensure all staff members are washing their hands before and after patient contact?
Infection in the blood. Hospital patients may be given a central line (a tube inserted into the body to deliver medication and other treatments). Patients with a central line are at high risk for developing a dangerous infection in the blood.
Patient falls. What is your hospital doing to ensure you don’t suffer an added injury from a fall while in the hospital?
CVMC’s ratings for those three areas:
Hand washing: Leapfrog gave CVMC 3 out of 4 bars with the notation that CVMC had made considerable achievement. Leapfrog also noted CVMC met quarterly requirements for monitoring using direct observation only.
Infection in the blood: Leapfrog gave CVMC 1 out of 4 bars with the notation that it had made limited achievement.
Patient falls: The score is 0.691 with 0.00 being the best score. CVMC is below average on patient falls, which is good.
Our new CEO, Shaun Phillips, now has the task of elevating our spring 2022 B to an A this fall Here’s wishing him success in this endeavor.