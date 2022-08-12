Canyon Vista Medical Center has earned a four-star rating from Medicare’s Hospital Compare program.
Based on five criteria, CVMC has moved from a two-star rating in just a few years to the high standard of excellence it currently enjoys.
The basis for establishing the star report is to give patients a means by which to compare hospitals. The comparison is based singularly on five categories as well as on a summary. The categories are Timely and Effective Care, Safety of Care, Mortality, Readmission and Patient Experience.
The current report designates CVMC as a four-star acute care hospital, which is quite an honor. Other hospitals rated by Medicare’s Hospital Compare are Banner (Ajo Way) at four stars, St Joseph’s and Tucson Medical Center at three stars and Banner University and St Mary’s at two stars. The highest rating that can be attained by a hospital is five stars.
I spoke with CEO Shaun Philips and Chief Nursing Officer Cosette Britton about CVMC’s Star Report improvement. It was an impressive conversation. The specific actions were highly positive, but the excitement and enthusiasm emulating from them in terms of patient concern and care demonstrated the momentum leading to the award.
The meaningfulness of the four-star rating was, as Phillips commented, based on the reality of the metrics.
One question I asked them was how they managed to move from three stars to four stars. As Phillips explained, “This recognition was earned because of the hard work and commitment from each and every employee at Canyon Vista Medical Center. We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another.”
One impressive take away from Phillips’ response was his comment that it was a team effort and not the result of any special individual, a true leader’s answer.
I went on to ask Phillips what they were going to do in order to top out with five stars.
His answer, “We’re celebrating our four stars but are actively working towards five stars in order to better carry out our mission of making our community healthier.”
He did mention a couple things that were in motion for that fifth star.
First of all, in order to enhance the in-patient psychiatric services, a psychiatrist was brought on staff about six months ago and is working with the behavioral health patients on the fourth floor.
Secondly, Phillips said they were trying to reduce the number of traveling nurses and replace them with employed nurses.
Britton assured me that going back to three stars is simply not an option.
There were many other actions taken by the CVMC staff.
One procedure was called bedside shift report, wherein a nurse going off shift gave a patient report to the nurse coming on shift. This was coupled with the executive team’s making patient rounds to see for themselves the care patients were receiving.
Other protocols mentioned were watching readmission rates closely, ensuring discharged patients were able to get their medications, and implementing best practices as delineated by LifePoint and its collaborator, Duke University.
There is no substitute for management moving around, and as Briton said, “Quality improvement is a journey,” and CVMC is certainly on a positive one.
I also asked about the reaction of the staff, and I was told they were extremely proud of themselves because of the high quality of patient care they were able to bring to the community. They mentioned there was going to be a hospital celebration to commemorate this accomplishment.
On a personal note, last fall I had the opportunity to “visit” CVMC’S Emergency Room. I can give it, and the staff, nothing but praise. The professionalism and humanitarianism of the staff was just exemplary.
A little bit of history. In 2017 the Hospital Compare report awarded only one star to Canyon Vista. The next CEO and staff elevated the rating to three stars.
I wrote about this attainment in a column at the time and concluded: “Hopefully you’ll add another star.”
And guess what. They did!
Congratulations, now onward and upward to the fifth star!
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, servingon urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.