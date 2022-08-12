Purchase Access

Canyon Vista Medical Center has earned a four-star rating from Medicare’s Hospital Compare program.

Based on five criteria, CVMC has moved from a two-star rating in just a few years to the high standard of excellence it currently enjoys.

