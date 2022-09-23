A hospital’s emergency room is, as Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips said, the front door to the hospital.
CVMC’s ER is a Level 3 Trauma Center. This means it has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations. A Level 1 Trauma center is a hospital like Banner or Tucson Medical Center.
CVMC’s “front door” treats 35,000 patients annually, and of that number only 4% to 8% have to be transferred elsewhere in order to get the treatment needed. If you think of it, that’s a real plus and demonstrates the high quality of care provided by our medical and hospital staffs.
And, CVMC’s ER is getting better through Team Nursing.
When asked about the newness of Team Nursing, Phillips said, “This type of team-based nursing care was the norm when I started my clinical career 20-plus years ago. What is old is new again!”
In the past, emergency medical hospital teams were heavily configured by registered nurses. But when the COVID crisis became such an issue in terms of staffing, there weren’t enough nurses available so something had to happen.
I asked Phillips what the “spark” was that started Team Nursing, and he explained, “When we received federal resources back in December during one of our COVID waves, it gave us an opportunity to try new ways of delivering care with paramedics, EMTs, and other types of workers not as common in hospitals as RNs.”
With necessity being the mother of invention, Cosette Britton, chief nursing officer, with the support and leadership of Phillips, spearheaded an innovative approach to emergency medicine. In essence, she began to think out of the box.
The solution was right in plain sight — use EMT’s and paramedics from the fire departments of the various county communities to provide the needed staffing on their off-duty hours.
It was a win-win situation. Hospital personnel were clinically qualified and understood emergency medicine protocols; first responders were familiar with CVMC’s ER personnel and understood emergency medicine protocols. The ER personnel knew the first responders.
Thanks to Britton, CVMC’s former ER staffing model was upgraded to what might be called Emergency Medicine 2.0, and Team Nursing became a reality. As she remarked, “Reinventing a team-based model of care proved to be exponentially beneficial during our COVID-19 surges throughout our hospital.”
CVMC’s ER teams now normally consist of a registered rurse, respiratory therapist, a paramedic and an emergency medical technician.
The basic difference between EMTs and paramedics is found in their level of education and the kind of procedures they are allowed to perform. Paramedics provide a higher standard of care than EMTs, advanced life support versus basic life support, and have access to more invasive skills.
Also involved in this transition to Team Nursing was Dr. Autumn Ray, the medical director of the ER. She was largely responsible for providing the leadership to get the first responders through the various medical staff and hospital regulations. Without her help, the firefighter/EMT/paramedic individuals would not have been able to provide the necessary assistance.
I asked Phillips what his assessment was so far and he said, “I am so glad that we here at CVMC have moved towards such team-based model of care. It allows us to have more eyes on more patients to help deliver great care in our emergency department.”
Having innovative leadership at CVMC is a real benefit to our communities. We are indeed fortunate.
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.