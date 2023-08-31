Fall is in the air, and soon hues of yellow and gold will dominate the landscape. We will begin to experience crisp, cool temperatures that are so invigorating and energizing. There’s a sense of excitement within us. Fall is just around the corner.
But there are also other things besides crisp air and colored leaves in the fall. Those things are called vaccinations, with the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control being in full swing again this year.
The CDC has started to disseminate information about the flu, RSV and COVID, and I thought you might be interested in what they’re saying. One thing to keep in clear focus is that COVID is not the only public health challenge we face!
First of all, the atmospheric calm surrounding vaccinations is refreshing.
If you’ll recall, for the last couple of years there has been almost shear panic engulfing the communities in America over vaccinations regardless what they were, COVID, flu or RSV. Frankly, it was quite bizarre. People were being assailed for saving lives. I think we were fortunate to have health care practitioners who conquered the many challenges in spite of the political “leadership.”
So what does the CDC have to say about fall 2023 ?
First of all, in June, the CDC adopted the 2023-24 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidance for flu vaccinations. The highlighted recommendation is the same as last year — September and October are the best times for most people to get vaccinated.
According to the CDC, the main change in flu vaccination recommendations is related to giving flu vaccine to people with egg allergies.
RSV is also on the CDC’s list for vaccinations.
New RSV vaccines have been recommended for people age 60 and older, and a single-dose vaccine has been has endorsed by CDC.
The citizens in the highest risk group are older adults, those with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems, and/or who live in congregate settings like nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
This vaccine will be available this fall.
The last vaccine but certainly not the least vaccine is for COVID.
One initial challenge is a new COVID variant on the horizon. Known as BA.2.86, this mutated variant has been seen in three locales in the United States, and so far a total of 12 cases have been reported worldwide.
Although close and intense monitoring is necessary, the CDC believes, based on a risk assessment, that antiviral treatments should still work against it and tests should still detect it.
The biggest unknown for the CDC is whether the BA.2.86 will be transmissible enough to evade immunity and cause a surge.
Plans are underway to release an updated booster with a new formula sometime in late September, once it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. There will be guidance from the CDC in terms of who should get the shot and when they should get it.
One thing federal officials are working toward is an annual shot program similar to the flu vaccinations to eliminate the current confusion surrounding the COVID vaccination program. The basic concept will connect the flu and COVID shots.
The various state and county health agencies will soon be faced with explaining the new vaccination program to the public. I know our Cochise County Health and Social Services department under the leadership of Beth Robinson is well up to the challenge again this year.
The two main things to keep in focus: 1) Pandemic complacency has to be avoided. COVID, RSV and flu are still with us and are a major health hazard; 2) Pandemic actions are recommended to help overcome the various public health care challenges. Our health department is not our enemy.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.