It’s hard to believe that the Affordable Care Act is 12 years old, yet it is.
It’s been a tumultuous 12 years since its passage, and the Republicans continue to be relentless in trying to void the ACA. If they become the majority party in Congress this November, they’ll try once again. As the pundits are saying, a vote for Republican candidates is a vote against ACA.
Republicans have taken the ACA to the Supreme Court several times without a significant victory, and I can’t help but think they will try again.
For some inexplicable reason, the Republicans in Congress are opposed to universal health care. How they expect people to bear the expense of health care coverage is an absolute mystery.
To some extent it’s a philosophy that says health care is a personal responsibility as opposed to a more humanitarian perspective that health care is the right of citizenship.
One positive comment was from Sen. Charles Grassley, R-IA, who indicated a Republican majority would not necessarily signal an attack on the ACA. However, we have many in the Republican Party who favor removing health care coverage from millions of Americans.
The odd thing is that the American public has indicated it is in favor of the ACA.
The Kaiser Foundation recently conducted a ACA favorability survey, and 55% of the respondents favored the ACA.
The survey results indicated there were five provisions that people liked.
The first ACA provision that people favored was that coverage couldn’t be denied because of a pre-existing conditions.
Prior to enactment of the ACA, people who changed jobs were denied insurance coverage for any condition they had under a previous employer. This created a horrendous burden on an individual or individual’s family which, in essence, was without insurance for that condition. In addition, a child who had a health care condition from birth had a health care burden for the rest of his/her life.
The second ACA provision identified by this survey as favored by the public was a prohibition of charging sick people more for coverage.
Prior to the ACA, people had their premiums determined by their health condition at the time coverage was started. Similar in consequence to pre-existing conditions, affordability became a real issue for individuals with serious illnesses and often precluded the person obtaining coverage, a serious result.
The third thing people like about the ACA is pregnant women cannot be denied coverage.
Again, prior to the ACA, women who were pregnant were denied coverage and had to fend for themselves, which often resulted in poor prenatal care.
The fourth aspect of the ACA favored by the respondents is coverage of preventive services.
Prior to the ACA, preventive services were not covered; hence, an annual physical was funded by the individual or a creative coding clerk rather than by insurance.
This often forced health care providers into ingenious coding schemes in order to get the preventive services paid for. Why preventive services were not covered prior to the ACA is puzzling, since it’s the old adage of an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure.
And finally, there is not a lifetime limit on coverage, which is a major help for individuals with a lifelong illness. No longer are these individuals living under the threat of limiting out for an illness having no cure.
A tragedy that lingers is individuals worrying about "getting well" accompanied by concern about the cost it will take to get well.
If the electorate wants to hold onto universal health care, then it will have make its desire known through the ballot box and retain/place in office those lawmakers who have views similar to theirs.
If a casual perspective is taken, then the ACA is history.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.