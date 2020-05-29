Although we aren’t totally there, we have started to recover from the first wave of COVID-19.
People are going shopping, eating out, and in essence returning to normal.
Granted, it is a new normal with face masks and controlled access to stores, but we’re starting back on the road to recovery. And if you use the stock market as a harbinger of progress, it’s looking good as I write this column.
We have to ask ourselves whether we learned anything from the first wave that will help us successfully surf the second one if it should occur.
One thing to keep in mind is that knowledge not applied really isn’t knowledge — it’s just data.
Now, I’m not a clinical expert, but I feel I have learned or reaffirmed some key factors during this crisis situation.
First of all we need to practice a key factor of leadership and management — unity of command.
For whatever reason , we have had no valid leadership during this crisis. We have had a plethora of individuals — 50 governors, numerous White House task forces, various government agencies issuing directives, guidelines, predictions, but no one who has actually been in charge. And, if everyone is in charge, no one is in charge.
So we need a leader to direct the attack on COVID-19. This leader could be President Trump or someone appointed by President Trump, but we need unity of command. One caveat on an appointee is to let the person do the job — presidential micromanagement is not productive.
Second, we need to stop turning the fight against COVID-19 into a partisan, political battle. It is not a Democratic or Republican virus, it’s a deadly and non-partisan killer. 100,000 people have now died from the COVID-19 virus — that’s close to twice the population of Sierra Vista!
We need to unite as we did after encountering similar crises such as 9/11 and solve the problem without engaging in rancorous, hostile debate.
Third, we need to practice some simple and basic preventative techniques learned since February.
Since the virus is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets, social distancing and the wearing of face masks have been shown to be key factors in preventing the spread of the virus. COVID-19 is a highly contagious killer; yet, you see individuals jamming the beaches or people who are not wearing face masks when they are in public places.
Another method of transmission is surface contact. According to the CDC’s latest advisory, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes”.
A disturbing attitude is one displayed by younger Americans — they tell the media, “We want to have fun, everybody’s having fun.” Yet, is “fun” really worth spreading COVID-19 ? There seems to be a misconception that COVID-19 attacks the older generations , and younger generations are immune. Yet, in Cochise County about half of the cases are in the 20 to 44 age bracket.
One factor becoming evident is the effect population density has on COVID-19 cases.
We are fortunate to be living in Cochise County, and a comparison between Cochise County and Maricopa County illustrates this blessing.
The population density in Maricopa County is 468 people per square mile, and there are 8627 confirmed cases. Here in Cochise County we have 21 people per square mile and only 66 reported cases.
Fourth, the President needs to consider what he says and what he does. Making unsubstantiated comments or refusing to set an example by wearing a face mask are deterrents to success. President Trump must become a role model rather than a road block.
So, wear a mask in public, wash your hands thoroughly, maintain social distancing, and we will overcome this crisis.