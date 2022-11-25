A few days ago we gave thanks for many things.
Amid the roast turkey and dressing, we gave thanks for the downturn in the COVID pandemic cases and the required mitigation measures that were upon us.
And I also think we may have given thanks for a group of more than 200 organizations in Cochise County that are dedicated to helping our citizens in need. If we didn’t, we certainly should have.
Supporting socially responsible organizations like the Salvation Army, Douglas ARC, and St. Vincent de Paul has been an ongoing endeavor of Cochise County citizens.
The train of social support takes us through food banks, homelessness and the need for social dignity to help those individuals in need.
A train has an engine, and ours is the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
Since 2015 , the Legacy Foundation, fueled by the leadership of Margaret Hepburn, RN, has been providing financial assistance to the tune of $13,392,800 to social service organizations.
In 2015 the Legacy Foundation made its first grant to the Salvation Army to conclude the Army’s capital campaign to build a community center. As a measure of thanks, the dining room was named after the Legacy Foundation.
The foundation hasn’t stopped its philanthropic work and recently released its FY2022 annual report, which listed $3.7 million in funding support for local tax-exempt organizations.
Foreshadowing the report, Hepburn said, “I am very proud of the Legacy Foundation staff and board and how they have responded to the pandemic and focused resources on those most in need, including those individuals with needs for behavioral health services.”
When you look at a sampling of those organizations, you can get an understanding of the diverse organizations supported.
Good Neighbor Alliance was granted $96,000 for a day program. GNA, the sole agency in Sierra Vista providing shelter for the homeless, is able to provide shelter only for overnight stays. With this grant, GNA hopes to extend its services to individuals wanting to remain there during the day to avoid having to roam the streets of Cochise County communities.
There also were grants for much-needed mental health services such as La Frontera/SEABHS in Benson, which received $750,778 to expand its services for transitional housing to help individuals with behavioral health challenges who are homeless or being released from jail.
COVID relief grants, $81,867, were provided to needy organizations. One rather touching instance occurred at the Wilcox Community Food Pantry, which received $10,000. With a saying of “no one is turned away,” the pantry helps those who are engulfed by food insecurity. As the pantry’s staff was delivering an emergency food box to a distressed family, a little girl told them, “we don’t have anything to eat at home.”
Besides grants, the foundation also is involved with sponsorships for charitable events.
Thirty-eight sponsorships totaling $45,669 were provided to support these events. Some of the recipients included Girl Scouts, Peaches Pantry and the Easter Seals Blake Foundation.
Another series of grants, called Responsive Grants, were given to organizations needing assistance. These grants are made to organizations that made special requests. Examples of these are Echoing Hope Ranch, Soldier’s Best Friend and Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program.
In the annual report, Hepburn provided a picture of the future for the Legacy Foundation.
She wrote, “Looking to the future, I am excited to announce that plans are underway to develop our Legacy Foundation Plaza. Over the next two years we will be constructing an event center and a retreat facility for our partners to use for educational gatherings and as a venue for fundraisers and other events.”
One other thing for which to be thankful is having Margaret Hepburn as the foundation’s CEO!
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.