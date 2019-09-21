Fifty-one people, according to NBC News, were killed last month in mass shootings. Odessa. Dayton. El Paso. Gilroy ... just a few of the many communities devastated by senseless actions.
And after each shooting, our nation’s “leaders” (a) express shock and dismay (b) say it’s a mental health problem (c) call for “action ... and then do nothing!
If fifty-one people across the United States died from measles or opioids or 737 plane crashes, corrective action would be and has taken place ... but not for gun violence.
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has such a hold on the national decision makers that a few days after a shooting, it becomes business as usual until the next mass killing.
Our children have the right to attend school in a safe environment; yet, when the children leave for school in the morning, I wonder how many parents wonder if their children will return safely in the afternoon?
Active Shooter Drills have now become part of the school curriculum which is a sad commentary on our political “leaders” lack of leadership.
Polls show that the American public wants something done. The House has passed a measure, but it is stalled in the Senate because of the politics being played on that side of the Hill.
Last week, 145 CEOs representing companies both big and small — Twitter, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and Levi Strauss et al , sent a letter to the Senate. Their message was “Doing nothing about America’s gun violence crisis is simply unacceptable and it’s time to stand with the American public on gun safety.” Hopefully our two senators have read that letter.
If statistics are persuasive, there are enough numbers to create a call to action ... Pew Research reported there were 37,773 deaths from gun related incidents in 2017 on a national basis. Arizona’s Congressional District 2 had 138 deaths and 118 injuries in 2014 to 2019 from shootings. (gunviolencearchive.org).
One thing that has to be considered in addition to deaths is the individuals who are wounded in a mass shooting. In Las Vegas for example, not only were 58 individuals killed....527 were wounded and taken to a hospital. You have to wonder of the 527 wounded ... how many suffered life altering wounds that disabled them for the rest of their lives?
In 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights, Congress enacted Second Amendment: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Written 228 years ago, the question is whether it has the same meaning and intent today as it did in 1791. The rifle available then was the Brown Bess rifle ... a smooth bore, flintlock musket which with a skilled marksman could fire three rounds per minute.
On the other hand, the Soviet assault rifle Avtomat Kalashnikova 47 (AK-47) has a cyclic rate of fire of 600 rounds per minute. The AK-47 and similar assault rifles have one purpose...and only one purpose ... to kill people. They are not hunting weapons, they are not marksmanship weapons ... they are tools of death.
So what do we do if we have an epidemic like measles or polio ? We eradicate the malady....which is what we should do with weapons creating gun violence.
Quite simply, the ban on assault weapons should be reinstated, and the manufacture, distribution, and sale of assault weapon ammunition and high capacity magazines ... as Walmart has done ... should be discontinued. We also need Red Flag Laws and a thorough background check program for gun purchasers.
Our national leaders need to put country above partisan politics and take a proactive, positive, and corrective approach towards eradicating the public health crisis of assault weapons and gun violence.
Doing nothing is not an option!