Dogs are man’s best friend …. an old but true adage.
Our four-legged furry friends impact our lives daily. They are members of our family and their loyalty and bonding are amazing. Recently I was touched by a TV segment about the earthquake in Turkey that showed a dog lying in the ruble, waiting for its owner.
Dogs have brought a positive contribution to medicine, and I wanted to share some thoughts with you.
They have many names: Crockett, Rocket, Sunshine. Their main function is to bring calm and contentment to individuals in need of help.
Because there are various needs for different services, there have been three categories of these four-legged miracle workers created: therapy dog, emotional support dog and service dog.
These dogs help people of all ages and medical situations. These dogs can provide a therapeutic presence in high-stress environments such as schools, hospitals, courtrooms and others.
A remarkable happening took place in Florida involving a black Labrado therapy dog named J.D. who was trained to save his owner’s life with a single word: ”Cover.”
J.D.‘s owner, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, suffered from PTSD and was prone to suicide until J.D. came along.
His owner would say the word “cover” and J.D. would sit on his owner’s right side and face backward. If someone were approaching, J.D. would wag his tail to alert his owner.
This simple action gave J.D.’s owner a sense of safety and security since no one could come upon him from the rear without being detected.
Then there’s the emotional support dog.
While not specially trained, the bond between owner and dog is so close that the support provided is marvelous. If a licensed therapist provides a letter, these dogs can be with their owners in various places such as on airplanes and other “no pet” locales. An emotional support dog is helpful for someone who has health conditions such as anxiety, depression, panic and fear.
Finally, there is the service dog, who is trained to help its owner.
Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs are working animals, not pets. Service dogs are trained to provide special tasks for their disabled owners. They are always with their owner and allowed to go wherever their owner goes.
Service dogs can detect signs of adverse medical conditions such as a heart attack or epilepsy before they happen and can get medication or water for their owner during these sudden attacks
On the Sierra Vista scene, we were extremely fortunate to have a Labradoodle named Crockett who was a therapy dog and who has sadly crossed the Rainbow Bridge. He brought many smiles to patients at Sierra Vista Regional Health Center as well as to patients in long-term community care facilities. Once a week Crockett would visit them and provide his own special “treatment.”
Once, while on his weekly rounds at a long-term care facility, Crockett and his owner, Jan Guy, went into a patient’s room. The patient started talking to Crockett, and within a few moments Jan heard what sounded like someone crying.
She turned around, and two nurses, tears streaming down their faces, were standing in the doorway. One of the nurses explained that the patient who was talking to Crockett had not spoken for several weeks!
One of the remarkable behaviors Crockett displayed was the wearing of his therapy dog vest.
When he was wearing his vest he was all business. But once the vest was removed Crockett was a happy, playful puppy. It seems as though he knew the difference between work and play. Just amazing!
Never sell one of these marvelous animals “short.” They truly are remarkable!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.