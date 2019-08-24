The mixture of political positions or non-positions with respect to health care coverage leaves voters rather confused and bewildered.
Hopefully by November 2020, the Democratic presidential candidates will have defined their health care positions and philosophies. And of course we’ll hear more about their thoughts during the “debates”...the next one being in 2 ½ weeks.
I think we already know where the current occupant of the White House stands on health care issues....and it’s not to provide options for universal, low cost coverage.
From the debates it seems one takeaway is that most of the proposals on the Democratic side are predicated on the philosophy that health care is a right...the fundamental question being is it a right of citizenship or residency in the United States? And on the other side there’s the belief that health care is a function of economics. These philosophical questions have to be answered before any productive plan can be shaped.
I think all of the Democratic candidates favor universal coverage and affordable health care...the dispute is how do they get there ?
The salmagundi of health care is Medicare for All vs ACA repair vs Public Option vs Medicare Buy In vs Employer Sponsored Insurance, and the challenge is to decide which candidates favor which course of health care action.
Medicare for All is a socialized approach to medicine. The government would fund it and operate it...much like it does with the Veterans Administration now. Private insurers could not sell insurance that competes with Medicare , so that would leave them selling policies to cover cosmetic procedures. And since no clear concepts of provider reimbursement have been provided, there might be a market for supplemental coverage much like the current Medigap policies. There are strong tax implications to fund the program but there are no specifics as of yet. It seems to be a “let’s do it”... and we’ll figure out the details later.
On the benefit side... there would be no premiums, deductibles, or co-pays. The current Medicare benefit program would be expanded to include vision, dental, hearing, and long-term care either at home or in a care facility. And assumedly Medicaid would no longer exist sine Medicare would cover current Medicaid recipients.
ACA Repair is an approach favored by so-called moderates. This philosophy takes the pathway of fixing an existing program...especially in the premium area. Approximately 20 million people have coverage through this law, and the thought is not to disrupt them with a new, unproven program.
The Public Option approach is also favored by the moderates. Sometimes called a Medicare Buy In for individuals under 65, the public option could be set up under the ACA’s insurance exchanges and would compete with commercial carriers.
Again as with some the other proposals...the devil’s in the details...which still have not been developed.
Basically, however, the individual’s premium is touted to be lower than a commercial product since it’s sponsored by the government.
Employer Sponsored Plans take the burden off the individual and place it on the employer. From a philosophical perspective you have to ask if it’s really an employer’s responsibility to provide health insurance for employees?
There are many other unanswered questions candidates still need to address...(a) what is the provider reimbursement rate ? (b) what are the tax implications to fund the program? © what happens to the union health trusts? (d) can people retain their current coverage? (e) what is the impact on Cochise County’s rural hospitals? (f) will coverage be automatic or will it require a bureaucratic sign up process like the ACA? (g) what happens to employer plans ? (h) will patient coverage be 100% ,or will it be a lesser percentage ? (i) what about prescription drug costs...are they covered?
Speak up candidates...America is listening !