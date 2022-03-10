The straight line distance from Sierra Vista to Kyiv, Ukraine, is 6,286 miles.
Now that’s a long way, but through modern technology those 6,286 miles are traversed in a heartbeat. As a result, the death and destruction foisted on the Ukrainian people by Vladimir Putin has been in our living rooms daily since the start of the war.
And the ravages of war are not pretty.
One of the major products of Putin’s savagery is the refugee crisis the world is dealing with. There are estimates of more than 2 million people being displaced in the two-plus weeks the savagery has been going on. That's about the population of Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Yavapai and Mohave counties combined.
One of the world’s premier social service organizations has stepped forward, as it always does, to care for these refugees now lost amidst the carnage and chaos in the Ukraine.
The Salvation Army in its tradition of service has stepped forward to help refugees who are seeking shelter from the corps officers. They are also providing food and health care along with other necessities of life.
So far, 22 babies have been born in the subway in Kyiv, and the Salvation Army has provided diapers, formula and hygiene products for the women. Due to the stress they are under, women are giving birth prematurely.
The conflict goes far beyond the Ukraine. Salvation Army officers have provided humanitarian service and given aid in Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic and Poland. Hot meals and warm clothing have been a godsend to the refugees because of the cold. Today’s temperature forecast in Kiev is a high of 38 degrees and a low of 24, and as you can see from TV coverage the refugees are suffering.
It has been gratifying to see how the various countries have risen to the task of helping the Ukrainians. On TV, you’ve seen people from Germany standing with signs offering to take refugees home with them or to relatives living in German cities
The Czech Republic, already home to about 200,000 Ukrainians, anticipates many refugees will seek support from family and friends living in the Czech Republic. The Salvation Army has available capacity in the existing social services in the Czech Republic and stands ready to provide support without impacting the existing client base.
The Salvation Army in the United States has a remarkable record that it is replicating in war-torn Ukraine. Abcout 82 cents of every dollar donated to the Salvation Army is used to support its life-transforming social services.
In a situation like the Ukrainian invasion, one thing always asked is, “How can I help?“
The answer is you can support the Salvation Army’s efforts in Ukraine through financial contributions.
In a message to corps officers around the country, Lt. Col. Kyle Smith, Salvation Army’s Territorial Secretary for Communications, explained how to help. He said all donations will directly support efforts on the ground in the Ukraine and the surrounding countries that are providing assistance to the refugees.
Donate online at https://salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis or visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and click “help now.”
Smith noted that the Salvation Army is not accepting in-kind donations.
If you want up-to-date information about the Salvation Army’s activities in Ukraine, see https://salarmy.us/russia-ukraine.
The Salvation Army has long been a humanitarian champion whose concern for human welfare is legendary. I know in my own case how my father experienced the humanitarianism in World War I. He never could walk by a red kettle without dropping a coin or two in it.
The cost of being a humanitarian is borne by donated funds, and you may want to become part of the team. My wife and I are. After all, it’s the right thing to do.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.