The other day I heard a presentation by Joe McDermott, who is a civilian employee of the Sierra Vista Police Department. His topic was really important since he presented a positive solution to a difficult problem: the homeless.
Cities throughout the country, instead of applying constructive techniques, are using punitive approaches. It seems absolutely ludicrous to try and legislate a solution, ”thou shall not be homeless!”
Phoenix is having a horrendous problem almost on the back porch of the police department with homeless encampments.
Here in Sierra Vista a group of civic-minded citizens have approached the problem through a more common sense method that seems to be working.
The initial focus was called Better Bucks of Sierra Vista, and a follow-on program is called Better Work. A major leadership role has been held by Sierra Vista Police officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
One of the problems in giving the homeless cash is thinking they will spend it on food only to learn they spend it on drugs and alcohol.
Better Bucks is a means of helping the homeless purchase food items without having to use cash.
Borgstadt gathered a group of socially responsible businesses together as a starter. These organizations are city of Sierra Vista, Sierra Vista Police Department, Goodwill, Culver's, Frys, St Vincent de Paul, Sierra Vista Citizens Police Academy Association, Food City, Russell Law Firm, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Sierra Toyota and the Shadows Foundation.
The homeless are able to get Better Bucks from these organizations as well as from the service providers such as the Salvation Army, Good Neighbor Alliance and the Warrior Healing Center. People who want to support the Better Bucks program can purchase a pack of five for $6. The extra dollar is for administrative costs. The individual tickets may be use to purchase food, non-alcoholic beverages, toiletries and clothes.
A saying that directs the program is a hand up, not a hand out.
And to that regard, Better Bucks has started a Better Work program to put that philosophy into action.
The Better Work program gives the homeless an opportunity to earn up to $599.99 a year for the cleanup of public areas in Sierra Vista. People often wonder why that amount. Basically, the homeless folks are considered independent contractors and it keeps them below the $600 federal income tax level. It also provides an opportunity to regain a degree of self-pride as they can find permanent employment through this program.
Working with such stellar public service organizations as the Good Neighbor Alliance, Warrior Healing Center, Cochise Serving Vets and the Forgach House, homeless individuals get the opportunity to re-enter the workforce and society.
I think the Better Bucks group is a remarkable and compassionate group of citizens who are sincerely concerned about developing a solution to the homeless problem. It has made the decision that homeless individuals are humans who have met some adversity in their life or who are facing mental health issues and need some help to get over a social hurdle.
If you’re interested in helping Better Bucks, purchase some Better Bucks booklets. One can be purchased at participating merchant service desks. You can also purchase them at Sierra Vista City Hall, Sierra Vista Police Department and the Sierra Vista Library. Then give them away yourself or let the service providers disperse them to the homeless.
You can also donate online at https//betterbuckssierravista.org
Looking to the future, I’ve often wondered about the feasibility of creating a “Tiny Town” for temporary shelter. Other than the Good Neighbor Alliance with a capacity of 20 individuals, we really don’t have any other homeless shelters. It’s something to think about.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.