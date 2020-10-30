On May 1 the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cochise County was 16. As of Oct. 28 it was 199 cases. Our highest number was 530 active cases on July 13th, and our lowest (after the initial spike) was 18 cases on Sept. 15.
On July 1 Sierra Vista had 132 cumulative cases, but as of last week it had 456 cumulative cases — an increase of 324 cases.
So what do these numbers tell us? They tell us we’re on a second upward movement, and we really need to take the coronavirus serious. Without affirmative action, leadership, and citizen support we’re not going to conquer this malady — we can’t just wish this virus away.
We’re seeing more and more people disregarding the three basic CDC guidelines — masks, social distancing and hand washing — and that is not in anyone’s best interests. It’s hard to imagine that Delta Airlines had to place 400 people on its no-fly list because they refused to wear masks!
One of the interesting aspects of the COVID-19 issue is that it’s political and clinical. Because of this, we don’t really have any clear direction being proposed since the leadership needed is lacking.
On one hand, we see clinical trials and herculean activities by our health care communities, and then we hear the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying the pandemic cannot be curtailed, “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”
Yet on the clinical side, a more logical comment was being made by Health Admiral Brett Giroir who definitely feels we can control the pandemic. Giroir has said, “I want to be clear that what we have done — what the American people have done — has been able to put out very significant outbreaks”
He emphasized the “3 W’s” — watching your distance from other people, wearing masks, and washing your hands.
I believe Dr. Giroir. If contagious viruses can’t be conquered, then I have to wonder how we brought smallpox, polio, measles and like illnesses under control. Now is certainly not the time for a white surrender flag to be flown.
One thing that is clearly evident in the clinical vs. political arena — those individuals who have come through an encounter with COVID understand its seriousness.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie contracted the disease as a result of his shoulder-to-shoulder, mask-less attendance at the White House Rose Garden ceremony for a new member of SCOTUS.
Governor Christie said, “I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team. I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”
You hear a lot about COVID Burn Out, and burn out is a reality. Not very many of us like wearing a mask or limiting our interactions with others, but maybe we need to come to grips with what is needed and take necessary steps rather than complaining about an inconvenience that ultimately will come to an end once vaccines and treatment drugs are developed.
Our country’s clinical work force is being stretched to the limit, and not being miracle workers, healthcare professionals need the public’s help and cooperation to combat the coronavirus by simply following the basic CDC guidelines.
We’ve learned quite a bit over the past several months, and one thing is that masks really work!
COVID cases are rapidly rising — we need to unite and take proactive steps to hold steady the course if we are to defeat the coronavirus — which is real!
With our help, the normal will return!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.