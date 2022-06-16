The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona and the Canyon Vista Medical Center are once again seeking nominations for the Veterans Wall.
CVMC is one of the few civilian hospitals in the United States that has devoted a portion of its interior to the men and women who served in our armed forces and then continued to serve their community.
As you walk into the hospital, just past the concierge’s desk, there is a portion of the lobby that honors these military veterans who continued to serve.
On one side is a beautiful copper American flag, and nearby there are two statutes honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were such a major part of Cochise County’s history.
And across the way there is the Veterans Wall on which 12 plaques honoring military and community service of Cochise County veterans are displayed.
The idea was “born” at the end of the hospital’s construction phase when the committee in charge of decorating the hospital had the idea of commemorating those individuals who had worn the uniform of their country.
Recognizing that our community is heavily populated with veterans and has a strong military heritage going back to 1877 when Fort Huachuca was formed, the committee felt a statement should be made that in essence said, “Thank you for your service.”
Initially, the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital, but that idea soon evolved into having a bolder statement in one given location for our veterans.
And so the Veterans Wall was created.
The Veterans Wall is perpetual and is renewed with 12 new selectees each year at Veterans Day.
This year, the ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at CVMC. Last year, because of COVID, the ceremony was virtual, but this year it will be “live” as it was in the past.
Individuals must be nominated individually and must have honorably served in the United States Armed Forces as verified by a U.S. military service document such as a DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, or DD Form 363, Certificate of Retirement prior to announcement of their selection. The verification is not required for nomination but must be presented prior to receiving the award.
Nominations may be submitted posthumously.
To date, there have been 72 individuals selected. Of that number, seven were Marines, eight were Air Force veterans, 53 served in the Army and four were in the Navy. No Coast Guardsmen have been selected. Hopefully, we’ll have one this year.
Copies of the nomination form are available online at the Legacy Foundation website, www.lfsaz.org, at the Legacy Foundation office at 301 El Camino Real, or at the concierge desk at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 1.
This year, one good feature is that the nomination form is fillable so all that a nominator needs do is type in the information on the nominating form and send it to the Legacy Foundation.
The nomination must describe the individual’s military service as well as the community service performed by the individual in his or her area of residence.
Once the nominations have been received, the selection committee has the task of selecting the honorees for this year.
A ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10, during which time the current group of honorees will be retired. Their plaques will be presented to them or to their family. In addition their names will be inscribed on a perpetual plaque that will hang on the Veterans Wall.
Once the current honorees are retired, plaques recognizing this year’s group of honorees will take their place on the Veterans Wall and remain there until November 2023.
If there are questions about the process or project, they can be sent to veterans.wall@lfsaz.org
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.