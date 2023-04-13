Recently an all too common occurrence took place in a church school in Tennessee, the mass killing of children and school personnel.
Nine Tennesseans were the bearers of the latest carnage, unless there’s another tragedy between the time I finish writing this and it’s published. Guess what ... there was one more in Louisville, KY !
One-hundred forty-six shootings in 101 days this year is a tragic set of events that is unbelievable and unacceptable. Waking up in the morning to headlines: Virginia Tech shooting leaves 32 dead; 17 killed in mass shooting at Florida high school; Police feared Uvalde gunman's AR-15; Las Vegas shooting: 58 people killed, almost 500 hurt; Shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults at Nashville private church.
This has to come to a halt. Assault rifles need to be banned!
The scenario is always the same. A deranged individual armed with an assault rifle kills innocent individuals.
Then a demand is made to “do something."
Enter the Second Amendment, and we’re told the Constitution precludes definitive action such as banning assault rifles.
The basic solution is do what we’ve done before. Ban assault rifles. President Biden has been advocating this for some time. Unfortunately, a political twist has been put on his position by another political party. It’s not a rational position, it’s strictly political.
As has been said many, many times, assault rifles are for one purpose and one purpose only: killing human beings. Not hunting, not marksmanship, but assault.
In the Las Vegas mass shooting, which was the worst in American history, the shooter had 23 guns. Of those weapons 12 were rifles equipped with bump stocks which are used to fire semi-automatic guns in rapid succession. Within the 10-minute period of carnage, he was able to fire more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition.
One thing that is overlooked in the tragedies is the individuals who will bear lifelong scars from a devastating event, an event that could have been prevented by banning assault rifles.
Much of what is reported relative to gun violence focuses on deaths. There’s relatively little attention paid toward survivors of firearm injuries. There’s the mistaken assumption that those who do not succumb are OK.
Unfortunately that’s not correct.
Hospital emergency rooms have long been the scene of doctors and nurses scrambling to save lives that have been torn apart in a mass shooting only to be forced to tell a family that their loved one is not going home with them. It takes its toll.
And once those lives have been saved, in what condition are they?
The wounds that some of the 500 people wounded in the Las Vegas massacre were long-lasting injuries, particularly those suffering from head wounds. One victim in Las Vegas suffered from spinal cord injuries for two years before succumbing to her injuries.
Then there are those suffering from psychological wounds such as post traumatic stress disorder, which is a major issue for children who survive a shooting. And understandably so. How can anyone overlook an expectation of being safe in a school that is eroded by someone with an assault rifle?
For some reason many of the elected powerbrokers are unwilling to address the issue of assault rifles and dodge them any way they can.
It would be marvelous if Arizona’s legislative bodies took action rather than sides and banned assault rifles since our national bodies don’t seem eager to do so.
But I doubt this will happen considering the history of actions and philosophies permeating at 1700 W. Washington ... unless the office holders are replaced in the next election.
We are facing a public health crisis, and we need to address it, not dodge it, not avoid it, not ignore it but address it by banning assault rifles!
Enough is enough!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.