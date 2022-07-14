The Legacy Foundation under the executive leadership of CEO Margaret Hepburn has taken the lead in combating our mental illness problems in Cochise County.
You know the mental health problem is great when Sheriff Mark Dannels tells us that his jail is the largest mental health facility in the state!
Recently, the foundation gave $2.8 million to four organizations for programs addressing the mental illness crisis brought on by the pandemic as well as by an ongoing need over the years to curb the problems of substance abuse and the pressures brought on by life’s distresses. Many of these problems manifest themselves through the mass shootings that have come to be commonplace in our society and need to be solved.
A few years ago, the foundation started hosting meetings of community social service organizations to address the problem of mental illness. Those meetings have now given way to funded actions intended to provide relief for individuals and their families from the miseries and mysteries of mental illness.
Just think about it: If you or a member of your family were in need of treatment for a mental episode, where would you go? There are substance abuse resources to help those having trouble with drugs or alcohol, but what about those dealing with depression, or what about getting help for a hoarding problem, a terrible disorder ?
Or where would you get help for families who felt a member had the potential of being part of the gun violence pandemic ?
To address a severe provider shortage, Cochise College has been given $550,062 to develop an entry-level mental health program that will ultimately lead to certification of individuals as a health care professionals. If this project proves to be successful, we will have more trained individuals to provide the necessary help. And hopefully, the program will add a second tier of training once the first level has been successfully implemented.
The sheriff’s office has been awarded $1,263,449 and will establish a Mental Health Support Team. This team is necessary as first responders in situations where mental illness is manifesting itself in a traumatic episode. There is a training component for the MHST that is hoped to be provided by Cochise College.
A third grant of $750,778 was awarded to La Frontera to expand the transitional housing unit in Benson. This program is a hands-on, boots-on-the-ground activity for individuals in need. The grant will help develop additional beds for individuals dealing with substance abuse as well as developing a 24 hour “drop-off” point for law enforcement personnel.
The fourth grant of $280,000 went to Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. to improve their facilities.
This one was the Strategic Grant program wherein the board of the foundation identified a county need, developed a request for proposal, invited selective agencies to apply and ultimately awarded the funds.
However, the foundation also has several other grant opportunities, like the Innovative Grant Program, which could be used to combat mental illness. Each year the Legacy Foundation offers innovative grants up to $50,000 a year for up to two years, $100,000 maximum. Letters of intent for this year’s program are due by Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
Perhaps some organization(s) through the Innovative Grant Program will address a group that is consistently overlooked: Caregivers. The burden placed on family members who are caregivers is horrendous. Once one family member manifests behavior reflective of mental illness, other family members become caregivers and are in need of help themselves.
Treating mental illness successfully has to address the whole person, which means more than just the patient. Families and caretakers need care, too.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.