There’s an old saying — “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
The COVID 19 pandemic is one lemon that certainly lends itself to that proverb, for there have been several glasses of lemonade made through “Yankee Ingenuity and Determination.”
I think one of the biggest “finds” has been Zoom.
Being able to attend a meeting or set up a family gathering on the computer has really been very positive. We had a family Thanksgiving on Zoom with family members who lived in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, and Arizona. While it wasn’t as “good” as an in-face affair, it still was better than just sending cards to each other.
And you have to wonder what we would have done with our organizational meetings without Zoom as a communication vehicle. It seems that we improved our communication skills at a Zoom meeting since it was important for us to develop listening skills.
Another glass of lemonade has been the use of telehealth to bring physicians and patients together electronically.
The pandemic initially was a roadblock in getting treatment. However, ingenuity said if you can’t bring the patient to the doctor, bring the doctor to the patient — electronically.
There was an initial federal bump because of reimbursement — the Feds didn’t want to reimburse telehealth encounters at the same rate as an office visit. However, the Feds decided that a visit was a visit, regardless of being in-person or electronically, and the usage of telehealth increased.
Another positive issue was being able to work at home. Many companies found out that it was not necessary to have individuals on-site whose job consisted mainly of working from a desk without the need to interact with anyone on an ongoing basis. The working at home approach saved companies money for office space and utilities while getting the same productivity from their employees. A caveat — these companies did find it necessary to bring the work at home employees together on occasion to maintain a corporate teamwork.
Then there was the issue of virtual learning in our public schools.
A huge debate ensued about youngsters suffering irreparable harm because of virtual learning being utilized instead of face-to-face. I’m not sure this was logical.
First of all we have to realize that the COVID virus was easily transmitted in a classroom setting, so a face-to-face educational setting without adequate safeguards was not a wise approach. And, the belief that a year’s absence from the classroom would cause irreparable harm was just not correct. You have to ask — how many of us suffered a learning setback because we were not in a formal educational setting for a year ?
All through this debate, I was teaching virtually and saw no negative effects on my students.
On the family side of the lemonade stand, we found families — under the same roof — actually developing stronger family ties through having family dinners again. Since you couldn’t go anywhere, people tended to substitute family gatherings for previous, non-family activities.
Also along those same lines, outdoor activities such as hiking or camping increased, and an appreciation was regenerated for the great outdoors.
An unforeseen benefit came from the auto insurance industry.
Since people were not able to go anywhere, they didn’t use their cars as much. This meant they drove less, to which some insurance companies temporarily reduced the premiums on the vehicles.
Also, we couldn’t spend much money because we couldn’t go anywhere, which caused the American public to increase its savings. That seems to have been a silent occurrence until people realized, ”Oh my gosh — look at how much I’ve saved.”
As bad as the pandemic was, there were some positives generated by it.
Still, it will be great when we are fully back to “normal,” so continuing to take precautions just makes sense — we still need to stay safe!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.